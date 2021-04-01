Roblox Star codes (April 2021)

Anyone who has a favorite Roblox content creator will need to look into star codes to help support them whenever you buy Robux. When you use a star code, 5% of the money you put towards Robux will directly go to the creator whose code you put in, with no extra cost to you.

How to redeem a code

To put in the star code, simply go to purchase Robux and enter one of the following codes when prompted on the left-hand side when choosing a payment method. It is as simple as that. After entering one of the codes found below, Roblox will save that code onto your account for two weeks, so any further purchases you make in that time frame will automatically help those creators as well.

Roblox star codes

Here are all of the current star codes available. Bolded items are the names of the creator being compensated, with the code being the entry directly following it.

3sb – 3SB Games

3SB Games AlvinBlox – AlvinBlox

– AlvinBlox AmberryYT – Amberry

– Amberry Anyx – Anix

– Anix Annoying Orange Gaming – TootyFruit

– TootyFruit Ant – Ant

– Ant Ashleyosity – Funneh

– Funneh AshleyTheUnicorn – Unicorn

– Unicorn bandi – bandi

– bandi BereghostGames – TheFGNCrew

– TheFGNCrew Betroner – BYN

– BYN bigbst4tz2 – BIGB2

– BIGB2 Buur – Buur

– Buur CaptainTate21 Captain

Captain Chrisandthemike – Christmas

– Christmas Conor3D – Conor3D

– Conor3D CraftedRL – Crafted

– Crafted DeeterPlays – DeeterPlays

– DeeterPlays DefildPlays – Defiled

– Defiled Denis – Denis

– Denis DOLLASTIC PLAYS! – Dollastic

– Dollastic Flexer97YT – Otaku

– Otaku Fnatic – iifnatik

– iifnatik FunkySquad413 – Funky

– Funky Fuzz – Fuzz

– Fuzz GallantGaming – Gallant

– Gallant GamingMermaid – Mermaid

– Mermaid GamingWithKev – GWKFamily

– GWKFamily Gravycatman – Gravy

– Gravy heysant2018 – HeySant

– HeySant Hyper – Hyper

– Hyper iamSanna – iamSanna

– iamSanna ibemaine – IBeMaine

– IBeMaine INeedAMint – Bandites

– Bandites inquisitormaster – Alex

– Alex ItsFunneh – Funneh

– Funneh Janet and Kate – TEAMJK

– TEAMJK Jayingee – Jake

– Jake JD – JD

– JD Kavra – Kavra

– Kavra Keiser – Keisyo

– Keisyo Kindly Keyin Star – Keyin

– Keyin KreekCraft – RealKreek

– RealKreek KrystinPlays – Krystin

– Krystin LankyBox – LankyBox

– LankyBox Landon – Quack

– Quack Leah Ashe – LeahAshe

– LeahAshe LegolazYoutube – Legolaz

– Legolaz Linkmon99 – Linkmon99

– Linkmon99 L0GinHDi – LOGinHDi

– LOGinHDi Lonnie – Lonnie

– Lonnie MatrixPlaysRB – Matrix

– Matrix MeganPlays – MeganPlays

– MeganPlays MicroGuardian – Micro

– Micro MuneebParwazMP – Muneeb

– Muneeb MyUsernamesThis – Bacon

– Bacon NapkinNate – Napkin

– Napkin Night_foxx – NightFoxx

– NightFoxx Noangy – BYN

– BYN NotThnxCya – ThnxCya

– ThnxCya ObliviousHD – Oblivious

– Oblivious okgamerman – Playonyx

– Playonyx PeetahBread – Peetah

– Peetah Poke – Poke

– Poke PremiumSalad – Premium

– Premium PrestonMobile – Preston

– Preston Raconidas – Raconidas

– Raconidas Rainway – Rainway

– Rainway RazorFishGaming – Razor

– Razor Realistic_GamingMC95 – Realistic

– Realistic Realrosesarered – Realroses

– Realroses RealSubZeroExtabyte – Subzero

– Subzero Remainings – Remainings

– Remainings RenLeaf – PinkLeaf

– PinkLeaf Roblox Minigunner – Minigunner

– Minigunner ROBLOXMuff – ROBLOXMuff

– ROBLOXMuff RODNY_ROBLOX – RODNY

– RODNY RussoPlays – Russo

– Russo ryguyrocky – Ryguyrocky

– Ryguyrocky SallyGreenGamer – SallyGreen

– SallyGreen Seedeng – See

– See Seniac – Seniac

– Seniac Senior – Senior

– Senior SGC_Shane – ShanePlays

– ShanePlays SharkBL0X – SharkBlox

– SharkBlox Sketch – Sketch

– Sketch skyleree – Sky

– Sky StronbolYT – Stronbol

– Stronbol Sub’s Blox World – Sub

– Sub SunsetSafari – SUNSET

– SUNSET TanqR – TanqR

– TanqR TBNRwife Brianna

Brianna Terabrite Games – Brite

– Brite The Monkey – Monkey

– Monkey therealcybernova – Cybernova

– Cybernova TheRoPo – RopoRoblox

– RopoRoblox Thinknoodles Noodles

Noodles ThnxCya – ThnxCya

– ThnxCya Tofu – Tofu

– Tofu ToyHeroesMolly Toyheroes

Toyheroes TwiistedPandora – Twiisted

– Twiisted Unicorn Twins – PIZZA

– PIZZA VeD_DeV – VeDDeV

– VeDDeV xdarzethx – Gremlins

– Gremlins Z_Nac – Znac

– Znac Z00LD – Z00LDYT

– Z00LDYT ZacharyZaxor – Zach

– Zach ZephPlayz – ZephPlayz

