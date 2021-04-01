Roblox Star codes (April 2021)
Support your favorite Roblox content creator with star codes.
Anyone who has a favorite Roblox content creator will need to look into star codes to help support them whenever you buy Robux. When you use a star code, 5% of the money you put towards Robux will directly go to the creator whose code you put in, with no extra cost to you.
How to redeem a code
To put in the star code, simply go to purchase Robux and enter one of the following codes when prompted on the left-hand side when choosing a payment method. It is as simple as that. After entering one of the codes found below, Roblox will save that code onto your account for two weeks, so any further purchases you make in that time frame will automatically help those creators as well.
Roblox star codes
Here are all of the current star codes available. Bolded items are the names of the creator being compensated, with the code being the entry directly following it.
- 3sb – 3SB Games
- AlvinBlox – AlvinBlox
- AmberryYT – Amberry
- Anyx – Anix
- Annoying Orange Gaming – TootyFruit
- Ant – Ant
- Ashleyosity – Funneh
- AshleyTheUnicorn – Unicorn
- bandi – bandi
- BereghostGames – TheFGNCrew
- Betroner – BYN
- bigbst4tz2 – BIGB2
- Buur – Buur
- CaptainTate21 Captain
- Chrisandthemike – Christmas
- Conor3D – Conor3D
- CraftedRL – Crafted
- DeeterPlays – DeeterPlays
- DefildPlays – Defiled
- Denis – Denis
- DOLLASTIC PLAYS! – Dollastic
- Flexer97YT – Otaku
- Fnatic – iifnatik
- FunkySquad413 – Funky
- Fuzz – Fuzz
- GallantGaming – Gallant
- GamingMermaid – Mermaid
- GamingWithKev – GWKFamily
- Gravycatman – Gravy
- heysant2018 – HeySant
- Hyper – Hyper
- iamSanna – iamSanna
- ibemaine – IBeMaine
- INeedAMint – Bandites
- inquisitormaster – Alex
- ItsFunneh – Funneh
- Janet and Kate – TEAMJK
- Jayingee – Jake
- JD – JD
- Kavra – Kavra
- Keiser – Keisyo
- Kindly Keyin Star – Keyin
- KreekCraft – RealKreek
- KrystinPlays – Krystin
- LankyBox – LankyBox
- Landon – Quack
- Leah Ashe – LeahAshe
- LegolazYoutube – Legolaz
- Linkmon99 – Linkmon99
- L0GinHDi – LOGinHDi
- Lonnie – Lonnie
- MatrixPlaysRB – Matrix
- MeganPlays – MeganPlays
- MicroGuardian – Micro
- MuneebParwazMP – Muneeb
- MyUsernamesThis – Bacon
- NapkinNate – Napkin
- Night_foxx – NightFoxx
- Noangy – BYN
- NotThnxCya – ThnxCya
- ObliviousHD – Oblivious
- okgamerman – Playonyx
- PeetahBread – Peetah
- Poke – Poke
- PremiumSalad – Premium
- PrestonMobile – Preston
- Raconidas – Raconidas
- Rainway – Rainway
- RazorFishGaming – Razor
- Realistic_GamingMC95 – Realistic
- Realrosesarered – Realroses
- RealSubZeroExtabyte – Subzero
- Remainings – Remainings
- RenLeaf – PinkLeaf
- Roblox Minigunner – Minigunner
- ROBLOXMuff – ROBLOXMuff
- RODNY_ROBLOX – RODNY
- RussoPlays – Russo
- ryguyrocky – Ryguyrocky
- SallyGreenGamer – SallyGreen
- Seedeng – See
- Seniac – Seniac
- Senior – Senior
- SGC_Shane – ShanePlays
- SharkBL0X – SharkBlox
- Sketch – Sketch
- skyleree – Sky
- StronbolYT – Stronbol
- Sub’s Blox World – Sub
- SunsetSafari – SUNSET
- TanqR – TanqR
- TBNRwife Brianna
- Terabrite Games – Brite
- The Monkey – Monkey
- therealcybernova – Cybernova
- TheRoPo – RopoRoblox
- Thinknoodles Noodles
- ThnxCya – ThnxCya
- Tofu – Tofu
- ToyHeroesMolly Toyheroes
- TwiistedPandora – Twiisted
- Unicorn Twins – PIZZA
- VeD_DeV – VeDDeV
- xdarzethx – Gremlins
- Z_Nac – Znac
- Z00LD – Z00LDYT
- ZacharyZaxor – Zach
- ZephPlayz – ZephPlayz
