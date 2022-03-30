All Rune Locations in Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Rune Switch guide

There are quite a few collectibles hidden around Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Some are easy to stumble across, and others are a little trickier to find. Rune Switches aren’t just hard to find, but after you find them, you have to race against the clock to collect all three runes. The Rune Switch in Weepwild Dankness takes even more time to find, because you can only access it after completing the “Little Boy Blues” side quest.

Rune Switch

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can reach this Rune Switch by heading through Murphshire, where the “Little Boy Blues” side quest ends. It’s in the treetops, at the location shown on the map below. It requires a little jumping to reach, but it’s pretty straightforward. Once you activate the Rune Switch, you’ll need to work quickly, since you’re on the clock. Luckily, none of the Runes here are too far away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First Rune

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first Rune should be clearly visible from the Rune Switch. Make sure you head to the Rune that is generating a green beam of light first. This Rune is at the location marked on the map below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Second Rune

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach this Rune, you’ll need to clear a long jump between some platforms, which is easiest to do while sprinting. The Rune is at the location shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third Rune

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the last Rune, you’ll have to backtrack just slightly. Otherwise, it’s another simple jump and you’re there. This Rune is at the location shown below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

