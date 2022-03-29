All Lost Marble Locations in Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
There’s no need to weep.
With all the different collectibles hidden around Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, it’s easy to miss a few along the way. This is especially true for the rarer varieties, like the Lost Marbles, because they’re usually in harder to reach spots. If you’re having trouble tracking down the two Lost Marbles in the Weepwild Dankness, we have directions for both.
First Lost Marble
This marble is pretty straightforward to collect once you know where it is. It can be found on top of a small tower at the location marked on the map above. Once you find it, all you need to do is jump there from a nearby platform to pick it up.
Second Lost Marble
The second marble will require a bit more creativity to collect. It cam be found at the location marked on the map above, but to reach it you’ll first need to head north to the spot shown below, where you’ll find this vine behind a chest.
Once you’re here, climb the vine and turn left past the bouncing mushroom platforms. Continue this direction until you reach the ledge at the end of the vines, where you will find the last Lost Marble.
