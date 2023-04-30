All Saints Row 3 Remastered Cheats

The open-world action-adventure game Saints Row 3 saw the release of its remastered version back in 2020. Although the franchise continues to release newer games in the series, Saints Row 3 remasted still attracts players on a regular basis. One of the game’s main appeals is the plethora of cheats available that allow players to enhance the gaming experience. If you are playing Saints Row 3 and looking for cheats to spice up the gameplay, we have them all listed below.

All working cheats for Saints Row 3 Remastered

Screenshot by Gamepur

Here are all the available cheats for the game.

cheese – Get $100,000.

goldengun – Unlock on hit kill Golden Gun.

letsrock – Unlock all Weapons.

runfast – Unlock Infinite Sprint.

vroom – Disable vehicle damage.

repaircar – Repair damaged car instantly.

pissoffpigs – Gain police notoriety.

goodygoody – No police notoriety

lolz – Add gang notoriety.

lolz – Add gang notoriety.

whatitmeanstome – Get Respect.

notrated – Everyone killed will explode

brains – Turn pedestrians into Zombies.

notrated – Activate Bloody Mess

fryhole – Activate Heaven Bound

dui – Drunk pedestrians.

dui – Drunk pedestrians.

isquishyou – Vehicles collide with each other.

hohoho – Pedestrians either become a pimp or a prostitute.

clearskies – Sunny Weather.

overcast – Cloudy Weather.

lightrain – Rainy Weather.

heavyrain – Heavy Rain.

giveapoca – Get Apocafists

givecyber – Unlocks Spawn Cyber Buster cannon with unlimited ammo.

giveflamethrower – Unlock Flamethrower.

givercgun – Unlock RC Possessor

givedrone – Unlock Reaper Drone.

giveshield – Unlock Riot Shield.

giverpg – Unlock RPG Launcher.

giveairstrike – Unlock SA-3 Airstrike.

givesonic – Unlock Sonic Boom.

giveslm8 – Unlock Viper Laser Rifle.

givesword – Unlock Nocturne, the sword.

givesheperd – Get 45 Sheperd

givekobra – Get KA-1 Kobra

givebaseball – Get Baseball

givechainsaw – Get Chainsaw

givestungun – Get Stun Gun

givecybersmg – Get Spawn Cyber Blaster

giveblossom – Get D4TH Blossom

givetek – Get TEK Z-10

giveelectric – Get Electric Grenade.

giveflashbang – Get Flash Bang.

givelauncher – Get GL G20 Grenade Launcher.

givegrenade – Get Grenade.

givemolotov – Get Molotov.

givesatchel – Get Satchel Charge Explosive.

giverocket – Get Shock Hammer.

givedigger – Get Grave Digger

givehammer – Get S3X Hammer Advanced Shotgun.

givesniper – Get McManus 2015

giveattrazione – Get Attrazione.

givebootlegger – Get Bootlegger.

givephoenix – Get Phoenix.

giveknoxville – Get Knoxville Golf Cart.

givepeacemaker – Get Peacemaker Police car.

givestatusquo – Get Status Quo

givetitan – Get Titan Armored Car.

givevortex – Get Vortex

givequasar or givesquasar – Get a Car.

givereaper – Get Hearse Van.

givetaxi – Get a Taxi.

givetoad – Get ATV.

giveestrada – Get Estrada.

givekaneda – Get Kaneda.

givekenshin – Get Kenshin.

givesandstorm – Get Sandstorm Dirt Bike.

givespecter – Get Specter Jet Bike.

givewidowmaker – Get Scooter

giveambulance – Get Ambulance.

giveanchor – Get Anchor.

givegatmobile – Get Gatmobile.

givemunicipal – Get a Municipal Garbage Truck.

givechallenger – Get Challenger.

givenforcer – Get Nforcer.

givecommander – Get Commander.

givemiami – Get Miami.

giveshark – Get Jetski

givecondor – Get Condor.

giveeagle – Get Eagle.

givetornado – Get Tornado.

givevulture – Get Vulture.

givevtol – Get F69 Vtol Jet Plane.

givewoodpecker – Get Woodpecker.

To use the cheats, simply open your phone and go to Extra apps. Here select the Cheats app and enter any code from above to activate the effect.