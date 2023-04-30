All Saints Row 3 Remastered Cheats
Let the mayhem begin.
The open-world action-adventure game Saints Row 3 saw the release of its remastered version back in 2020. Although the franchise continues to release newer games in the series, Saints Row 3 remasted still attracts players on a regular basis. One of the game’s main appeals is the plethora of cheats available that allow players to enhance the gaming experience. If you are playing Saints Row 3 and looking for cheats to spice up the gameplay, we have them all listed below.
All working cheats for Saints Row 3 Remastered
Here are all the available cheats for the game.
- cheese – Get $100,000.
- goldengun – Unlock on hit kill Golden Gun.
- letsrock – Unlock all Weapons.
- runfast – Unlock Infinite Sprint.
- vroom – Disable vehicle damage.
- repaircar – Repair damaged car instantly.
- pissoffpigs – Gain police notoriety.
- goodygoody – No police notoriety
- lolz – Add gang notoriety.
- oops – No gang notoriety.
- whatitmeanstome – Get Respect.
- notrated – Everyone killed will explode
- brains – Turn pedestrians into Zombies.
- notrated – Activate Bloody Mess
- fryhole – Activate Heaven Bound
- dui – Drunk pedestrians.
- mascot – Mascot pedestrians.
- isquishyou – Vehicles collide with each other.
- hohoho – Pedestrians either become a pimp or a prostitute.
- clearskies – Sunny Weather.
- overcast – Cloudy Weather.
- lightrain – Rainy Weather.
- heavyrain – Heavy Rain.
- giveapoca – Get Apocafists
- givecyber – Unlocks Spawn Cyber Buster cannon with unlimited ammo.
- giveflamethrower – Unlock Flamethrower.
- givercgun – Unlock RC Possessor
- givedrone – Unlock Reaper Drone.
- giveshield – Unlock Riot Shield.
- giverpg – Unlock RPG Launcher.
- giveairstrike – Unlock SA-3 Airstrike.
- givesonic – Unlock Sonic Boom.
- giveslm8 – Unlock Viper Laser Rifle.
- givesword – Unlock Nocturne, the sword.
- givesheperd – Get 45 Sheperd
- givekobra – Get KA-1 Kobra
- givebaseball – Get Baseball
- givechainsaw – Get Chainsaw
- givestungun – Get Stun Gun
- givecybersmg – Get Spawn Cyber Blaster
- giveblossom – Get D4TH Blossom
- givetek – Get TEK Z-10
- giveelectric – Get Electric Grenade.
- giveflashbang – Get Flash Bang.
- givelauncher – Get GL G20 Grenade Launcher.
- givegrenade – Get Grenade.
- givemolotov – Get Molotov.
- givesatchel – Get Satchel Charge Explosive.
- giverocket – Get Shock Hammer.
- givedigger – Get Grave Digger
- givehammer – Get S3X Hammer Advanced Shotgun.
- givesniper – Get McManus 2015
- giveattrazione – Get Attrazione.
- givebootlegger – Get Bootlegger.
- givephoenix – Get Phoenix.
- giveknoxville – Get Knoxville Golf Cart.
- givepeacemaker – Get Peacemaker Police car.
- givestatusquo – Get Status Quo
- givetitan – Get Titan Armored Car.
- givevortex – Get Vortex
- givequasar or givesquasar – Get a Car.
- givereaper – Get Hearse Van.
- givetaxi – Get a Taxi.
- givetoad – Get ATV.
- giveestrada – Get Estrada.
- givekaneda – Get Kaneda.
- givekenshin – Get Kenshin.
- givesandstorm – Get Sandstorm Dirt Bike.
- givespecter – Get Specter Jet Bike.
- givewidowmaker – Get Scooter
- giveambulance – Get Ambulance.
- giveanchor – Get Anchor.
- givegatmobile – Get Gatmobile.
- givemunicipal – Get a Municipal Garbage Truck.
- givechallenger – Get Challenger.
- givenforcer – Get Nforcer.
- givecommander – Get Commander.
- givemiami – Get Miami.
- giveshark – Get Jetski
- givecondor – Get Condor.
- giveeagle – Get Eagle.
- givetornado – Get Tornado.
- givevulture – Get Vulture.
- givevtol – Get F69 Vtol Jet Plane.
- givewoodpecker – Get Woodpecker.
To use the cheats, simply open your phone and go to Extra apps. Here select the Cheats app and enter any code from above to activate the effect.