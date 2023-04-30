All Saints Row 3 Remastered Cheats

Let the mayhem begin.

Saints Row 3 Remastered trophy guide

The open-world action-adventure game Saints Row 3 saw the release of its remastered version back in 2020. Although the franchise continues to release newer games in the series, Saints Row 3 remasted still attracts players on a regular basis. One of the game’s main appeals is the plethora of cheats available that allow players to enhance the gaming experience. If you are playing Saints Row 3 and looking for cheats to spice up the gameplay, we have them all listed below.

All working cheats for Saints Row 3 Remastered

Here are all the available cheats for the game.

  • cheese – Get $100,000.
  • goldengun – Unlock on hit kill Golden Gun.
  • letsrock – Unlock all Weapons.
  • runfast – Unlock Infinite Sprint.
  • vroom – Disable vehicle damage.
  • repaircar – Repair damaged car instantly.
  • pissoffpigs – Gain police notoriety.
  • goodygoody – No police notoriety
  • lolz – Add gang notoriety.
  • oops – No gang notoriety.
  • whatitmeanstome – Get Respect.
  • notrated – Everyone killed will explode
  • brains – Turn pedestrians into Zombies.
  • notrated – Activate Bloody Mess
  • fryhole – Activate Heaven Bound
  • dui – Drunk pedestrians.
  • mascot – Mascot pedestrians.
  • isquishyou – Vehicles collide with each other.
  • hohoho – Pedestrians either become a pimp or a prostitute.
  • clearskies – Sunny Weather.
  • overcast – Cloudy Weather.
  • lightrain – Rainy Weather.
  • heavyrain – Heavy Rain.
  • giveapoca – Get Apocafists
  • givecyber – Unlocks Spawn Cyber Buster cannon with unlimited ammo.
  • giveflamethrower – Unlock Flamethrower.
  • givercgun – Unlock RC Possessor
  • givedrone – Unlock Reaper Drone.
  • giveshield – Unlock Riot Shield.
  • giverpg – Unlock RPG Launcher.
  • giveairstrike – Unlock SA-3 Airstrike.
  • givesonic – Unlock Sonic Boom.
  • giveslm8 – Unlock Viper Laser Rifle.
  • givesword – Unlock Nocturne, the sword.
  • givesheperd – Get 45 Sheperd
  • givekobra – Get KA-1 Kobra
  • givebaseball – Get Baseball
  • givechainsaw – Get Chainsaw
  • givestungun – Get Stun Gun
  • givecybersmg – Get Spawn Cyber Blaster
  • giveblossom – Get D4TH Blossom
  • givetek – Get TEK Z-10
  • giveelectric – Get Electric Grenade.
  • giveflashbang – Get Flash Bang.
  • givelauncher – Get GL G20 Grenade Launcher.
  • givegrenade – Get Grenade.
  • givemolotov – Get Molotov.
  • givesatchel – Get Satchel Charge Explosive.
  • giverocket – Get Shock Hammer.
  • givedigger – Get Grave Digger
  • givehammer – Get S3X Hammer Advanced Shotgun.
  • givesniper – Get McManus 2015
  • giveattrazione – Get Attrazione.
  • givebootlegger – Get Bootlegger.
  • givephoenix – Get Phoenix.
  • giveknoxville – Get Knoxville Golf Cart.
  • givepeacemaker – Get Peacemaker Police car.
  • givestatusquo – Get Status Quo
  • givetitan – Get Titan Armored Car.
  • givevortex – Get Vortex
  • givequasar or givesquasar – Get a Car.
  • givereaper – Get Hearse Van.
  • givetaxi – Get a Taxi.
  • givetoad – Get ATV.
  • giveestrada – Get Estrada.
  • givekaneda – Get Kaneda.
  • givekenshin – Get Kenshin.
  • givesandstorm – Get Sandstorm Dirt Bike.
  • givespecter – Get Specter Jet Bike.
  • givewidowmaker – Get Scooter
  • giveambulance – Get Ambulance.
  • giveanchor – Get Anchor.
  • givegatmobile – Get Gatmobile. 
  • givemunicipal – Get a Municipal Garbage Truck.
  • givechallenger – Get Challenger.
  • givenforcer – Get Nforcer.
  • givecommander – Get Commander.
  • givemiami – Get Miami.
  • giveshark – Get Jetski
  • givecondor – Get Condor.
  • giveeagle – Get Eagle.
  • givetornado – Get Tornado.
  • givevulture – Get Vulture.
  • givevtol – Get F69 Vtol Jet Plane.
  • givewoodpecker – Get Woodpecker.

To use the cheats, simply open your phone and go to Extra apps. Here select the Cheats app and enter any code from above to activate the effect.

