All Sea of Thieves Emissary Ledger Rewards

There are several benefits to flying an Emissary Flag in a Sea of Thieves session, but in the long term, your Emissary Value will affect your Emissary Ledger standings against all other players. Depending on your value, you’ll be given a rank in your Ledger, and by the end of the month, you may have earned certain rewards based on which tier and rank you are at with the Trading Companies.

Each season in Sea of Thieves will introduce new sets of rewards for each Trading Company, but you must earn previous rewards first to get the new rewards. For example, if you are in the top 25% of all Gold Hoarders and reach the Captain Tier by the end of the month, you will earn a reward for that tier. Once your Ledger resets at the beginning of the following month, reaching Captain Tier again the next month will earn you a different reward.

Below are all sets of rewards for each of the five Trading Companies that you can sail as an Emissary for. Keep up to date in your in-game Pirate Log or check the leaderboards on your browser to see where you rank and what you’re in line to earn next.

Gold Hoarders

Screenshot by Gamepur

Castaway – bottom 25% no reward

Seafarer – bottom 25-50% Emissary of Gold Seafarers title Seafarer of Sealed Stashes title Seafarer of Rogues’ Riddles title

Marauder – top 25-50% Gold Hoarders Inaugural Marauder Sails and Emissary of Gold Marauders title Marauder of Sealed Stashes title and Tribute Peak Hull Tribute Peak Cannons

Captain – top 25% Gold Hoarders Inaugural Captain Sails and Captain of Golden Emissaries title Captain of Sealed Stashes title and Tribute Peak Figurehead Tribute Peak Wheel



Merchant Alliance

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sailor – bottom 25% no reward

Cadet – bottom 25-50% Emissary of Merchant Cadets title Cadet of Curious Cargo title Cadet of Salvaged Shipments title

Commander – top 25-50% Merchant Alliance Inaugural Commander Sails and Emissary of Merchant Commanders title Commander of Curious Cargo title and Merchant Ambassador Hull Merchant Ambassador Wheel

Admiral – top 25% Merchant Alliance Inaugural Admiral Sails and Admiral of Merchant Emissaries title Admiral of Curious Cargo title and Merchant Ambassador Figurehead Merchant Ambassador Wheel



Order of Souls

Screenshot by Gamepur

Apprentice – bottom 25% no reward

Mercenary – bottom 25-50% Emissary of Mystic Mercenaries title Mercenary of Sundered Skulls title Mercenary of Ghostly Galleons title

Chief – top 25-50% Order of Souls Inaugural Chief Sails and Emissary of Mystic Chiefs title Chief of Sundered Skulls title and Relic of Darkness Hull Relic of Darkness Cannons

Grandee – top 25% Order of Souls Inaugural Grandee Sails and Grandee of Mystic Emissaries title Grandee of Sundered Skulls title and Relic of Darkness Figurehead Relic of Darkness Wheel



Reaper’s Bones

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follower – bottom 25% no reward

Servant – bottom 25-50% Emissary of Eternal Servants title Servant of Splintered Ships II title Servant of Splintered Ships III title

Keeper – top 25-50% Reaper’s Bones Inaugural Keeper Sails and Emissary of Eternal Keepers title Keeper of Splintered Ships title and Masked Renegade Hull Masked Renegade Cannons

Master – top 25% Reaper’s Bones Inaugural Master Sails and Master of Eternal Emissaries title Master of Splintered Ships title and Masked Renegade Figurehead Masked Renegade Wheel



Athena’s Fortune

Screenshot by Gamepur