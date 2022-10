All Season 1 battle pass rewards and skins in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 made the move to free-to-play so that it could implement a seasonal battle pass for players to continually purchase. Like other games with this system in place, you earn various rewards for leveling up the battle pass. Here are all of the rewards from the Season One battle pass in Overwatch 2.

All Season One battle pass rewards in Overwatch 2

Level 1 – Kikaro Support hero, Cybermari weapon charm, EDM D.Va Legendary skin, 20% battle pass experience boost

Level 2 – Cybermari profile icon

Level 3 – Sky Centurion name card

Level 4 – You Can be Improved Moira voice line

Level 5 – Cookies Reaper emote

Level 6 – Fist Bump Mei victory pose

Level 7 – Salute Winston spray

Level 8 – Mechanical Brain souvenir

Level 9 – Stand Up Lucio voice line

Level 10 – Tactical Winston Epic skin

Level 11 – Holo Sakura profile icon

Level 12 – Sakura name card

Level 13 – Locked and Loaded Soldier 76 highlight intro

Level 14 – Only You Cassidy spray

Level 15 – Origami Crane weapon charm

Level 16 – Evaluate Sojourn victory pose

Level 17 – DJ D.Va spray

Level 18 – Great Waves name card

Level 19 – Exist Zenyatta voice line

Level 20 – Hinotori Kikaro Legendary skin

Level 21 – EDM profile icon

Level 22 – Dogtag Sojourn spray

Level 23 – Pineapple Pizza souvenir

Level 24 – Translocator Sombra victory pose

Level 25 – On My Bike Kikaro voice line

Level 26 – Raboday Baptiste emote

Level 27 – Lion Slayer Junker Queen spray

Level 28 – Mitzi and Friends name card

Level 29 – A Long Way Down Hanzo voice line

Level 30 – Commando Sojourn Legendary skin

Level 31 – Commando profile icon

Level 32 – Sky Centurion Pharah spray

Level 33 – Nailed It Tracer highlight intro

Level 34 – Neck of the Woods Cassidy voice line

Level 35 – Tokki Keyring weapon charm

Level 36 – Noble Brigitte victory pose

Level 37 – Cyber Phoenix Kikaro spray

Level 38 – Omnicode name card

Level 39 – It’s All Connected Sojourn voice line

Level 40 – Beast Hunter Junker Queen Epic skin

Level 41 – Kumihimo player icon

Level 42 – Puzzle Cube souvenir

Level 43 – Rise N’ Shine Cassidy spray

Level 44 – Ponder Moira victory pose

Level 45 – High Tech, Low Tech… Ana voice line

Level 46 – Sipping Junkrat emote

Level 47 – Crows Mercy spray

Level 48 – Hinotori player icon

Level 49 – Parts and Whole Sigma voice line

Level 50 – Miko Mercy Legendary skin

Level 51 – Arcade spray

Level 52 – EDM Tokki player icon

Level 53 – Incoming! D.Va highlight intro

Level 54 – Upgraded Sojourn voice line

Level 55 – Kikaro Support hero (if premium battle pass is not owned), Kitsune weapon charm

Level 56 – Just Breathe Genji spray

Level 57 – Cyber Demon name card

Level 58 – The Dragon and I are One Genji voice line

Level 59 – Hologram Roadhog victory pose

Level 60 – Sky Centurion Pharah Legendary skin

Level 61 – Brain player icon

Level 62 – Run with Blades Kikaro voice line

Level 63 – Rainbow Pool name card

Level 64 – Itadakimasu Hanzo emote

Level 65 – Commando Sojourn spray

Level 66 – Poised Echo victory pose

Level 67 – I do Love Neon Junker Queen voice line

Level 68 – Folded Crane souvenir

Level 69 – Kitsune player icon

Level 70 – Forest Ranger Cassidy Epic skin

Level 71 – Crime Boss Junkrat spray

Level 72 – Forest Ranger player icon

Level 73 – I do not Cower Orisa voice line

Level 74 – Robo Thumb souvenir

Level 75 – Cyberdemon Mask weapon charm

Level 76 – Old Soldiers Sojourn spray

Level 77 – Crowned Junker Queen victory pose

Level 78 – Do Something Ashe highlight intro

Level 79 – Synthwave name card

Level 80 – Cyber Demon Genji Mythic skin, Cyber Demon player icon, Demonic Defleciton Genji spray