All Season 3 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21
Season 3 has arrived.
On July 12, Season 3 of Team Affinity went live for MLB The Show 21. Much like with Season 1, all players from this season are active MLB players. On top of that, this season has an All-Star flair to it. Every player from Season 3 was selected to participate in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
So, who are the players from this season? Let’s go over all the bosses for Season 3 of Team Affinity.
All Season 3 Team Affinity bosses
Much like with the past two seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:
American League
Orioles
Cedric Mullins
Red Sox
Rafael Devers
White Sox
Carlos Rodon
Indians
Jose Ramirez
Tigers
Gregory Soto
Astros
Michael Brantley
Royals
Salvador Perez
Angels
Jared Walsh
Twins
Nelson Cruz
Yankees
Aaron Judge
Athletics
Matt Olson
Mariners
Yusei Kikuchi
Rays
Mike Zunino
Rangers
Adolis Garcia
Blue Jays
Teoscar Hernandez
National League
And for the National League:
Diamondbacks
Eduardo Escobar
Braves
Ozzie Albies
Cubs
Craig Kimbrel
Reds
Nicholas Castellanos
Rockies
German Marquez
Dodgers
Chris Taylor
Marlins
Trevor Rogers
Brewers
Josh Hader
Mets
Jacob deGrom
Phillies
J.T. Realmuto
Pirates
Adam Frazier
Padres
Jake Cronenworth
Giants
Kevin Gausman
Cardinals
Alex Reyes
Nationals
Trea Turner
These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 3 Team Affinity programs.
Note: This list is as of July 12.