All Season 3 Team Affinity bosses in MLB The Show 21

On July 12, Season 3 of Team Affinity went live for MLB The Show 21. Much like with Season 1, all players from this season are active MLB players. On top of that, this season has an All-Star flair to it. Every player from Season 3 was selected to participate in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.

So, who are the players from this season? Let’s go over all the bosses for Season 3 of Team Affinity.

All Season 3 Team Affinity bosses

Much like with the past two seasons, each team has one player. Players can be acquired by making progress and completing division-specific programs. Here’s a look at all the players that can be acquired from the American League:

American League

Screenshot from San Diego Studios

Orioles

Cedric Mullins

Red Sox

Rafael Devers

White Sox

Carlos Rodon

Indians

Jose Ramirez

Tigers

Gregory Soto

Astros

Michael Brantley

Royals

Salvador Perez

Angels

Jared Walsh

Twins

Nelson Cruz

Yankees

Aaron Judge

Athletics

Matt Olson

Mariners

Yusei Kikuchi

Rays

Mike Zunino

Rangers

Adolis Garcia

Blue Jays

Teoscar Hernandez

National League

Screenshot from San Diego Studios

And for the National League:

Diamondbacks

Eduardo Escobar

Braves

Ozzie Albies

Cubs

Craig Kimbrel

Reds

Nicholas Castellanos

Rockies

German Marquez

Dodgers

Chris Taylor

Marlins

Trevor Rogers

Brewers

Josh Hader

Mets

Jacob deGrom

Phillies

J.T. Realmuto

Pirates

Adam Frazier

Padres

Jake Cronenworth

Giants

Kevin Gausman

Cardinals

Alex Reyes

Nationals

Trea Turner

These players can be acquired through special packs that awarded for making progress throughout the Season 3 Team Affinity programs.

Note: This list is as of July 12.