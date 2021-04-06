All Season 1: 42 Series Team Affinity players in MLB The Show 21

On April 5, Sony San Diego announced the first Team Affinity player rewards for MLB The Show 21. Much like with previous years of MLB The Show, MLBTS players will need to complete team-specific missions in order to acquire these players. These players can then be used in MLB The Show’s CCG game mode, Diamond Dynasty.

Sony has begun to reveal which players will be in the 42 Series, which is named in honor of Jackie Robinson. Robinson will be on the cover of the MLB The Show 21 Deluxe Edition. So, which players will be apart of the 42 Series? Let’s go over what we know so far.

American League

Orioles

Anthony Santander

Welcome, @roller_mvp! You are The 42 Series player for the @Orioles. This series pays respect to Jackie Robinson who is on the Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 21.

Pre-order today: https://t.co/rLVIjTfClb#MLBTheShow #Orioles #Birdland pic.twitter.com/RUNaC9RKpK — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 5, 2021

Red Sox

Coming soon.

White Sox

Coming soon.

Indians

Coming soon.

Tigers

Coming soon.

Astros

Coming soon.

Royals

Coming soon.

Angels

Coming soon.

Twins

Coming soon.

Yankees

Coming soon.

Athletics

Coming soon.

Mariners

Coming soon.

Rays

Coming soon.

Rangers

Coming soon.

Blue Jays

Coming soon.

National League

Diamondbacks

Ketel Marte

Welcome, @Ketel_Marte4! You are The 42 Series player for the @Dbacks. This series pays respect to Jackie Robinson who is on the Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 21.

Pre-order today: https://t.co/rLVIjTfClb#MLBTheShow #Dbacks #RattleOn pic.twitter.com/lFb9b7LLVE — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 5, 2021

Braves

Coming soon.

Cubs

Jason Heyward

Welcome, Jason Heyward! You are The 42 Series player for the @Cubs. This series pays respect to Jackie Robinson who is on the Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 21.

Pre-order today: https://t.co/rLVIjTfClb#MLBTheShow #Cubs #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/6Kly5LeE7J — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 5, 2021

Reds

Coming soon.

Rockies

Coming soon.

Dodgers

Coming soon.

Marlins

Coming soon.

Brewers

Coming soon.

Mets

Coming soon.

Phillies

Coming soon.

Pirates

Coming soon.

Padres

Coming soon.

Giants

Coming soon.

Cardinals

Coming soon.

Nationals

Coming soon.

More players will be announced in the future. This guide will be updated to reflect future changes.

Note: This list is as of April 5.

