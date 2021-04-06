All Season 1: 42 Series Team Affinity players in MLB The Show 21
Who’s ready for Affinity missions?
On April 5, Sony San Diego announced the first Team Affinity player rewards for MLB The Show 21. Much like with previous years of MLB The Show, MLBTS players will need to complete team-specific missions in order to acquire these players. These players can then be used in MLB The Show’s CCG game mode, Diamond Dynasty.
Sony has begun to reveal which players will be in the 42 Series, which is named in honor of Jackie Robinson. Robinson will be on the cover of the MLB The Show 21 Deluxe Edition. So, which players will be apart of the 42 Series? Let’s go over what we know so far.
American League
Orioles
Anthony Santander
Red Sox
Coming soon.
White Sox
Coming soon.
Indians
Coming soon.
Tigers
Coming soon.
Astros
Coming soon.
Royals
Coming soon.
Angels
Coming soon.
Twins
Coming soon.
Yankees
Coming soon.
Athletics
Coming soon.
Mariners
Coming soon.
Rays
Coming soon.
Rangers
Coming soon.
Blue Jays
Coming soon.
National League
Diamondbacks
Ketel Marte
Braves
Coming soon.
Cubs
Jason Heyward
Reds
Coming soon.
Rockies
Coming soon.
Dodgers
Coming soon.
Marlins
Coming soon.
Brewers
Coming soon.
Mets
Coming soon.
Phillies
Coming soon.
Pirates
Coming soon.
Padres
Coming soon.
Giants
Coming soon.
Cardinals
Coming soon.
Nationals
Coming soon.
More players will be announced in the future. This guide will be updated to reflect future changes.
Note: This list is as of April 5.
