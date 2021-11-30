All Season of Heritage Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go

With the arrival of the Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go, various Pokémon have moved throughout the world to different locations. If you were exploring your local cities, forests, and mountains, you’re going to find unique Pokémon that may not have been spawning previously during the last Season, the Season of Mischief. In this guide, we’re going to share with you all of the Season of Heritage Pokémon spawns you can find in Pokémon Go.

These spawns begin on December 1 at 10 AM in your local time and wrap up at the end of the Season of Heritage on March 1.

All Season of Heritage Pokémon spawns

These are not all of the significant Pokémon spawning in each respective area. These are the notable ones that have shifted worldwide between each Season, so expect to see additional Pokémon spawning alongside these in the wild.

All City Pokémon spawns

These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the city.

Bronzor

Glameow

Lillipup

Porygon

Snubbull

Solosis

Trubbish

All Forest Pokémon spawns

These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the forest.

Caterpie

Croagunk

Ferroseed

Joltik

Karrablast

Shelet

Taillow

All Mountain Pokémon spawns

These are all of the Pokémon spawning the mountain.

Aerodactyl

Clefairy

Hippopotas

Meditite

Munna

Numel

Teddiursa

All bodies of water Pokémon spawns

These are all of the Pokémon you can find next to large bodies of water.

Barboach

Bidoof

Feebas

Finneon

Lapras

Psyduck

Wingull

All Northern Hemisphere Pokémon spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that could be spawning in the Northern Hemisphere.

Chimchar

Cottonee

Delibird

Piplup

Turtwig

Vanillite

Winter Form Deerling

All Southern Hemisphere Pokémon spawns

These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the Southern Hemisphere.