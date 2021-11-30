All Season of Heritage Pokémon spawns in Pokémon Go
A roundup of all of the new Pokémon spawns for the Season of Heritage.
With the arrival of the Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go, various Pokémon have moved throughout the world to different locations. If you were exploring your local cities, forests, and mountains, you’re going to find unique Pokémon that may not have been spawning previously during the last Season, the Season of Mischief. In this guide, we’re going to share with you all of the Season of Heritage Pokémon spawns you can find in Pokémon Go.
These spawns begin on December 1 at 10 AM in your local time and wrap up at the end of the Season of Heritage on March 1.
All Season of Heritage Pokémon spawns
These are not all of the significant Pokémon spawning in each respective area. These are the notable ones that have shifted worldwide between each Season, so expect to see additional Pokémon spawning alongside these in the wild.
All City Pokémon spawns
These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the city.
- Bronzor
- Glameow
- Lillipup
- Porygon
- Snubbull
- Solosis
- Trubbish
All Forest Pokémon spawns
These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the forest.
- Caterpie
- Croagunk
- Ferroseed
- Joltik
- Karrablast
- Shelet
- Taillow
All Mountain Pokémon spawns
These are all of the Pokémon spawning the mountain.
- Aerodactyl
- Clefairy
- Hippopotas
- Meditite
- Munna
- Numel
- Teddiursa
All bodies of water Pokémon spawns
These are all of the Pokémon you can find next to large bodies of water.
- Barboach
- Bidoof
- Feebas
- Finneon
- Lapras
- Psyduck
- Wingull
All Northern Hemisphere Pokémon spawns
These are all of the Pokémon that could be spawning in the Northern Hemisphere.
- Chimchar
- Cottonee
- Delibird
- Piplup
- Turtwig
- Vanillite
- Winter Form Deerling
All Southern Hemisphere Pokémon spawns
These are all of the Pokémon spawning in the Southern Hemisphere.
- Carvanha
- Combee
- Mudkip
- Summer Form Deerling
- Tangela
- Torchic
- Treecko