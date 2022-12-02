There is plenty to discover in the Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, all while horror and mystery unravel around you. From moments of slow dread to bursts of scares, the game grips you with its unfolding story. But to get the full picture, there are various collectibles scattered throughout the game. One of them is called Secrets, and piecing them together will not only give you the Collector achievement but will also give you the full scope of the game’s lore. Getting all 50 of them can be a little bit tricky though, as some require very specific circumstances to be found, while others are cleverly hidden away. That’s why this guide will help you find all Secrets in the Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, but fair warning, beware of spoilers ahead.

How to find all 50 Secrets in Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Secret #1: Wedding Ring

The Wedding Ring can be found by Mark during the Pool chapter. Look for the jerky animatronic mannequin, then next to it on the floor beneath the window you’ll find the ring.

Secret #2: FBI Badge

The FBI Badge can be found by Charlie during the Waste Disposal chapter. Push the box of mannequin legs out of the way and duck through the hole to get to a room. An FBI jacket is hung there, and the badge is on the floor under it.

Note: To get this Secret, Charlie must survive the incinerator trap, otherwise this Secret is unobtainable.

Secret #3: FBI ID Card

The FBI ID Card can be found by Mark during the Workshop chapter. After successfully hiding from Du’Met, head to the room that houses the mannequin that urges Mark to “press the button” and continue to the next room. The card is on the desk there.

Secret #4: FBI Training Photo

The FBI Training Photo can be found by Mark during the Workshop chapter. In the same room as the FBI ID Card, look for a shelf on the back wall and you’ll find the photo there.

Secret #5: Body Snatching Article

The Body Snatching Article can be found by Kate during the Morellos chapter. Go through the bedroom to the room with the vanity. You’ll find the article attached to the mirror.

Secret #6: Psychological Report

The Psychological Report can be found by Mark during the Workshop chapter. After going through the animatronics room, turn left in the following room and you’ll see a desk with the report on it.

Secret #7: Chicago PD Badge

The Chicago PD Badge can be found by Kate during the Director’s Suite chapter. After the initial cutscene in the hotel, look for the computer desk and you’ll find the badge on the right side of it.

Secret #8: Disturbed Grave Letter

The Disturbed Grave Letter can be found by Kate during the Reunion chapter. Inside the lighthouse, before finding Charlie, look for a kitchen table and the letter can be found on it.

Secret #9: Childhood Medical Record

The Childhood Medical Record can be found by Charlie during the Cliffside chapter. After climbing the scaffolds and entering through the window, there’s a locked desk drawer in the room. Unlock it and you’ll find the record inside.

Secret #10: Stiletto Shoe

The Stiletto Shoe can be found by Kate during the Island chapter. After Kate and Jamie break through the gate, look along the right side of the path. You’ll find the shoe among the ground debris.

Secret #11: Clipboard

The Clipboard can be found by Charlie during the Cliffside chapter. Look for a room with the body encased in glass within the curing facility. After pulling away the curtain, you’ll find the clipboard on the desk to the right.

Secret #12: Hotel Guest Book

The Hotel Guest Book can be found by Charlie during the Cigarettes chapter. The book is found on the hotel’s check-in counter in the lobby.

Secret #13: Sherman Tape 1

The Sherman Tape 1 can be found by Mark during the Scouting chapter. Go through the library and the unfinished part, then into the back room. You’ll see a table with a recording device on it, and the tape is inside of it.

Secret #14: Front Page News

The Front Page News can be found by Charlie during the Cigarettes chapter. After getting to the bar, look for a door with a table on the right side. The newspaper can be found on that table.

Secret #15: FBI Memento

The FBI Memento can be found by Charlie during the Bloodtrail chapter. In the corridor with the blood stains, take a right turn, and then another right turn. At the end of that corridor, you’ll find the memento next to a coat rack.

Secret #16: APB Broadcast

The APB Broadcast can be found by Charlie during the Cliffside chapter. Inside the curing facility, go to the room past the room with the curtain and the body enclosed in glass. There is a desk in that room, with a recording device on it. The tape is inside of it.

Secret #17: Funeral Invitation

The Funeral Invitation can be found by Jamie during the Party chapter. It is located in the safe room, within the safe. The code to open the safe is 1916, in case you haven’t found it on the paper under the coffee mug in that same room.

Note: This Secret is only obtainable in the Curator’s Cut game mode.

Secret #18: School Letter

The School Letter can be found by Erin during the Silver Ash chapter. The letter can be found in the Institute after Erin enters the office room. It’s located to the left, on the table under the window.

Secret #19: Welcome Postcard

The Welcome Postcard can be found by Charlie during the Cigarettes chapter. Behind the check-in counter is a locked drawer. Charlie can use a card to pick the lock and find the postcard inside.

Secret #20: Stiletto Heel

The Stiletto Heel can be found by Jamie during the Island chapter. After the initial cutscene with the groundskeeper, head right by the derelict iron fence. It’s on the ground next to the wall of the room with hazard boxes.

Secret #21: Mrs. Morello Animatronic

The Mrs. Morello Animatronic can be found by Kate during the Morellos chapter. It can be found in the side room of the house, after checking up on the crying woman hiding behind the mattress blocking the door.

Secret #22: J. Morello Holmes Book

The J. Morello Holmes Book can be found by Mark during the Scouting chapter. The book is located in the room with the booming clock. When you’re next to the clock, turn left and look for a desk and you’ll find the book on it.

Secret #23: J. Morello Sherman Book

The J. Morello Sherman Book can be found by Kate during the Morellos chapter. After you’ve traced the room code on a piece of paper, walk onward and around the bed. The book is down under the window.

Secret #24: Natalie’s Remains

Natalie’s Remains can be found by Charlie during the Separated chapter. In the butchery, go past the hanging pig carcasses towards the far wall. You’ll find the body hidden behind the tarp.

Secret #25: Real Human Teeth

The Real Human Teeth can be found by Mark during the Workshop chapter. When Mark falls through the floor and successfully hides from Du’Met, look for a shelf with mannequin parts. They are embedded in a mannequin head on the shelf.

Secret #26: Chicago Killer Newspaper Cutting

The Chicago Killer Newspaper Cutting can be found by Erin during the Maze chapter. After finding the secret ladder under the gazebo, turn right and you’ll find a table in the corner with the newspaper cutting on it.

Secret #27: Sherman Tape 4

The Sherman Tape 4 can be found by Jamie during the Interrogation chapter. The tape will play automatically after Jamie spies Du’Met and the smoking mannequin through the glass.

Secret #28: Lucinda Munday Medical Report

The Lucinda Munday Medical Report can be found by Jamie during the Party chapter. The report is located in the safe room (same one as Secret #17), on the table with the old television.

Note: This Secret is only obtainable in the Curator’s Cut game mode.

Secret #29: Newspaper Clipping

The Newspaper Clipping can be found by Mark during the Scouting chapter. Go past the booming clock and turn left into a room. The clipping is wedged in a book on top of the shelf, seemingly out of reach. Use Mark’s tripod to reach up and knock the book down from the shelf.

Secret #30: Returned Letter

The Returned Letter can be found by Mark during the Lighthouse chapter. Look for the side room on the second floor. You will recognize it by a makeshift bed on the floor. The letter can be found on a table that’s right from the bed.

Secret #31: Vacation Photo

The Vacation Photo can be found by Kate during the Island chapter. When you come upon a cabin with a locked door, climb over the destroyed part of the wall to gain access to the back door. Enter the cabin and you’ll find the photo on the floor.

Secret #32: Construction Invoice

The Construction Invoice can be found by Jamie during the Staff Only chapter. After the power goes out and while trying to fix it, go into the maintenance room and head for the far wall. The invoice is on the floor to the right.

Secret #33: Morello Family Invitation

The Morello Family Invitation can be found by Charlie during the Cigarettes chapter. On the balcony of the second floor overlooking the atrium, there is a table on the right side with the invitation on the table.

Secret #34: Man’s Body

The Man’s Body can be found by Jamie during the Homestead chapter. After getting over the log to reach the second platform, jump down and turn right until you reach a tree. Go under the tree and over the bridge until you reach a shed. It will be locked, but there’s a key lying on the ground behind the shed. You will find the body in the corner inside the shed.

Secret #35: Photos of Victims

The Photos of Victims can be found by Charlie during the Incinerator chapter. Right after opening the cage door, look for a couple of workbenches on the left. The two photos can be found there.

Secret #36: List of Aliases

The List of Aliases can be found by Mark during the Lighthouse chapter. After climbing up the stairs into the makeshift bedroom, you will find the piece of paper on a table to the right of the door.

Secret #37: Sherman Tape 3

The Sherman Tape 3 can be found by Erin during the Silver Ash chapter. The tape can be found in a recording device inside the Institute office, on the office desk.

Secret #38: Answerphone Tape

The Answerphone Tape can be found by Kate during the Director’s Suite chapter. Go to the second floor of the suite and follow the corridor to the left. You will find a table with a tape player on it, and with the tape inside.

Secret #39: Auction Receipt

The Auction Receipt can be found by Jamie during the Staff Only chapter. The paper receipt can be found in the maintenance room on a table to the right of the entrance.

Secret #40: Costume Design

The Costume Design can be found by Kate during the Director’s Suite chapter. Go to the second floor of the suite and follow the corridor to the left. The designs are hanging on the wall above the same table where Secret #38 is found.

Secret #41: Resignation Letter

The Resignation Letter can be found by Jamie during the Spa chapter. The letter is located in the room that’s left from the main corridor, the one with the female construction worker mannequin. It’s lying on the floor just past the doorway.

Secret #42: Foreman’s Log

The Foreman’s Log can be found by Charlie during the Incinerator chapter. Right after opening the cage door, look for a desk on the right. The log can be found on the desk.

Secret #43: Grand Opening Invitation

The Grand Opening Invitation can be found by Charlie during the Cigarettes chapter. While in the bar area, head for the bar and then look left. There’s a china cabinet by the left window. Walk over to it and move the mug to reveal the invitation under it.

Secret #44: Driver’s License

The Driver’s License can be found by Jamie during the Homestead chapter. After getting over the log to reach the second platform, look at the ground on the right. The license is in the pile of leaves there.

Secret #45: Theme Park Photo

The Theme Park Photo can be found by Jamie during the Homestead chapter. After getting over the log to reach the second platform, look at the ground on the right. The photo is in the pile of leaves, right next to Secret #44.

Secret #46: Will Amendment

The Will Amendment can be found by Jamie during the Staff Only chapter. In the maintenance room, there’s a door to the left. This leads to a small office where you can find the key code for the fusebox puzzle. Check the office desk for a drawer and open it, and you will find the paper inside the drawer.

Secret #47: Custom Mask Email

The Custom Mask Email can be found by Kate during the Director’s Suite chapter. After the hotel cutscene, move to the right and you will find a desk. Under one of the mugs on the desk is the printout of email correspondence.

Secret #48: Children’s Book

The Children’s Book can be found by Kate during the Reunion chapter. It can be found inside the lighthouse, sitting on the lap of the “mother” mannequin.

Secret #49: Sherman Tape 2

The Sherman Tap 2 can be found by Jamie during the Staff Only chapter. After you manage to turn the power back on, press the big red button on the wall. This will start the mannequin performance on the stage. When the performance finishes, the tape falls out from the rightmost mannequin for you to pick up.

Secret #50: Degree Certificate

The Degree Certificate can be found by Mark during the Lighthouse chapter. Turn back from the makeshift bedroom and go right. You will find a table in the corner with a box on it. The certificate is located inside the box.