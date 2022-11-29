All Premonitions in The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

There are a few types of collectibles scattered around the Dark Pictures franchise. Players can collect them for various reasons, such as achievements and secrets. Pictures represent one of those instances, On the surface, they seem like ordinary pictures, but they’re special in that they can also give you premonitions and glimpses of possibilities yet to come when you look at them closer. Each installment in the season has featured a total of 13 pictures — six white, six black, and one gold (the colors of their frames). All of them can be collected in both the Theatrical Cut and Curator’s Cut game modes.

The white pictures show premonitions that usually warn the player about a dangerous situation, especially ones in which they have to make a difficult choice. The black pictures usually show premonitions about dangerous situations in which the player character can die or even the scene of death itself. And lastly, the gold picture shows a premonition of a scene from the next installment of the anthology. In this article, we will list all of the pictures, their locations, and their premonitions in the Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me in chronological order by type. And it needs to be said — spoiler warnings ahead.

All white pictures in the Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Premonition: Explosion

Chapter: Opportunity

This picture can be found by Charlie or Mark in the abandoned lighthouse, in the kitchen of the house. This premonition shows a speedboat on a collision course with a bunch of rocks, which causes an explosion. This premonition can come true in the Lake chapter if the lighthouse is activated.

Premonition: Turned

Chapter: Island

This picture can be found by Kate and Jamie on the hotel grounds during the Island chapter, inside a shoddy house. The premonition shows Jamie turning a chair to reveal a character’s corpse in it. This premonition can come true during the Surgery chapter if Erin dies during Blackout or Silver Ash.

Premonition: United

Chapter: Scouting

This picture can be found by Mark on the third floor of the building, near the end of a hallway after climbing up the stairs. The premonition shows the lighthouse where Charlie and Erin look through a window, and then Charlie stumbles through it. This premonition can come true during the Lighthouse chapter if Erin saw the edited tape of Charlie and Mike sides with him.

Premonition: Uncanny

Chapter: Workshop

This picture can be found lying on a blanket beside the animatronic in the basement only if Mark succeeds in hiding from Du’Met. The premonition shows Kate turning over Mark’s body, only to be surprised by what she sees next. This premonition can come true during the Reunion chapter, but only if Charlie, Erin, and Jamie are dead. Then, Kate will hear Mark calling from inside the lighthouse and go in to look for him.

Premonition: Dragged

Chapter: Morellos

This picture can be found by Kate in the corridors of the second floor, left of the coded door. The premonition shows Jamie being pulled away by Du’Met. This premonition can come true during the Chase chapter if Jamie is still alive. This will give her the option to either try to save Jamie or run away.

Premonition: Searching

Chapter: Maze

This picture can be found by Erin at one of the dead ends of the garden maze. The premonition shows Du’Met looking around an abandoned room before he turns to leave. This premonition can come true during the Homestead chapter after Kate and Jamie try to hide from Du’Met. They have to kill Connie the dog to silence him so that Du’Met can’t find them.

All black pictures in the Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Premonition: Burnt

Chapter: Cigarettes

This picture can be found by Charlie in the left corner of the bar. The premonition shows Charlie getting burned alive after his hand gets stuck by the door. This premonition can come true during the Ignition chapter if Charlie chooses to try to force the door two times in a row.

Premonition: Stabbed

Chapter: Noises

This picture can be found by Erin at the end of the hallway to the left on the second floor. The premonition shows Erin being held against the wall after getting stabbed under her jaw by Du’Met. This premonition can come true during the Blackout chapter in Theatrical Cut if Erin tries to attack Du’Met and completes two quick-time events.

Premonition: Cured

Chapter: Blood Trail

This picture can be found by Charlie or Jamie on the floor of the lobby. The premonition shows Du’Met killing Charlie with a metal hook through the stomach and chest. This premonition can come true during the Cliffside chapter in the curing facility. If Charlie fails the ‘Keep Calm’ segment, he’ll be caught, injured, and subsequently killed by Du’Met.

Premonition: Crushed

Chapter: Interrogation

This picture can be found by Jamie on the wall in the observation room. The premonition shows Jamie getting crushed by glass walls in front of Kate. This premonition can come true during the Reflection chapter when Kate and Jamie are in a trap room where Jamie can press the button to choose which set of walls will move to crush one of them.

Premonition: Masked

Chapter: Director’s Suite (Theatrical Cut)

This picture can be found by Jamie in the corner of the third-floor corridor that leads to the Silver Ash Institute. The premonition shows Mark in a room, suffocating and grabbing for his throat. This premonition can come true during the Ultimatum chapter when Du’Met offers to free him and Kate if he lures someone else to the hotel. If he refuses or keeps silent, Du’Met will release poison gas to kill him.

Premonition: Spiked

Chapter: Pool

This picture can be found by Mark on the wall of the pool house. The premonition shows Mark struggling while his throat is forced onto the spiked back of an axe. This premonition can come true during the Lake chapter while fighting Du’Met on the speedboat if Mark fails to break free from his hold.

All gold pictures in the Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me

Premonition: Spaced

Chapter: Cliffside

This picture can be found by Charlie or Mark on the second floor of the warehouse. You’ll have to climb the scaffolding to get to it. The premonition shows a pair of astronauts walking on the surface of a spaceship drifting in space when there’s a sudden explosion from the inside, and one of them gets blown into space. This premonition represents a teaser for the future Dark Pictures installment, Directive 8020.