All Sewage Plant intel in Uragun

Uragun is an entertaining twin-stick shooter that holds a bunch of collectibles called intel; they can be used to upgrade your weapons. They’re scattered all over the Sewage Plant in Uragun, and we know where each of them is sneakily placed.

Intel #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first intel collectible at the beginning of the level. Look to the left and you’ll see some blue trucks that can be destroyed. They’re under two brown pipes that go diagonal and then horizontal. Use your minigun or rocket launcher to blast them to bits and underneath the rubble; you’ll see the intel ready to be picked up.

Intel #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second intel can be spotted after defeating the first wave of enemies. Eliminate all the spider-like robots and then a gate on the right will open. Go through it and don’t go to the jump pad above. Instead, on the bottom right, you’ll see three blue trucks. Just like the first piece of intel, destroy the trucks and the intel will reveal itself.

Intel #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the second fuse out of three is collected, you’ll be facing waves of foes. Two of them send rockets to you while swarms of spiderbots try to attack you. Dodge and blast your attackers with both the minigun and rocket launcher. After they’re dealt with, destroy more blue trucks near the beach on the bottom left of the area to find your last intel piece in the level.