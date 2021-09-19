All Shell Shockers codes (September 2021)

Shell Shockers is an FPS game where players control eggs as their characters and use them to battle others. It is a fast-paced game promoting aggressive gameplay and constant combating. Players looking to immerse in the chaotic experience of the game can use the below-mentioned codes to claim free rewards.

Working Shell Shockers codes

Here are all the active codes for Shell Shockers:

CHEESY PEAS- Redeem for quicker firepower

freedelivery- Redeem for weapons

inapurplehaze- Redeem to enter mind-boggling psychedelic mode

kensentme- Redeem to unlock all the missions and the gallery

noescape- Redeem to activate God Mode

norealguns- Redeem to activate infinite ammo

RATTY RAT RATTY- Redeem to become invincible

Expired Shell Shockers codes

There are currently no expired Shell Shockers codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.

How to redeem Shell Shockers codes

To redeem codes in Shell Shockers, simply launch the game and then open the inventory menu. Once there, select the Redeem code option and enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.

How to get more Shell Shockers codes

Interested players can follow the game’s social media profiles to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.