All Shell Shockers codes (September 2021)
Looking for free rewards?
Shell Shockers is an FPS game where players control eggs as their characters and use them to battle others. It is a fast-paced game promoting aggressive gameplay and constant combating. Players looking to immerse in the chaotic experience of the game can use the below-mentioned codes to claim free rewards.
Working Shell Shockers codes
Here are all the active codes for Shell Shockers:
- CHEESY PEAS- Redeem for quicker firepower
- freedelivery- Redeem for weapons
- inapurplehaze- Redeem to enter mind-boggling psychedelic mode
- kensentme- Redeem to unlock all the missions and the gallery
- noescape- Redeem to activate God Mode
- norealguns- Redeem to activate infinite ammo
- RATTY RAT RATTY- Redeem to become invincible
Expired Shell Shockers codes
There are currently no expired Shell Shockers codes. However, we will update the list once we come across expired codes.
How to redeem Shell Shockers codes
To redeem codes in Shell Shockers, simply launch the game and then open the inventory menu. Once there, select the Redeem code option and enter the code to claim the corresponding reward.
How to get more Shell Shockers codes
Interested players can follow the game’s social media profiles to track the latest codes and updates. That said, we will update the guide as soon as new codes surface.