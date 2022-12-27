All shiny boost sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Catch them all, after lunch.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there’s certainly a whole range of new pokemon and old alike to capture. However, there’s always that one kind of Pokémon that will remain at the pinnacle of every Trainer’s collection, the Shiny Pokémon. Notoriously rare, and a great addition to your ranks to show off to other players, a Shiny Pokémon is something you’ll want to strive towards obtaining at some point in your game. While rare, there are ways to boost your chances in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, through Shiny Sandwiches. This is a list of all Shiny Sandwich recipes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Base Ingredients for All Shiny Sandwiches

For all your Shiny Sandwiches you’ll have to use two staple ingredients. Fortunately, they’re not difficult or too expensive to obtain. To create the base layer for your sandwich you’ll have to use one serving of Cucumber and one serving of Pickle.

Type Ingredients for Shiny Sandwich

Once you’ve done the base layer for your sandwich, you’ll have to choose the ingredient you want based on the type of Pokémon you’re looking to catch. You’ll need three servings of these ingredients to fulfill the second layer.

Normal3x Tofu
Fire3x Red Pepper
Water3x Cucumber
Electric3x Yellow Pepper
Grass3x Lettuce
Ice3x Klawf Stick
Fighting3x Pickle
Poison3x Green Pepper
Ground3x Ham
Flying3x Prosciutto
Psychic3x Onion
Bug3x Cherry Tomato
Rock3x Bacon
Ghost3x Red Onion
Dragon3x Avocado
Dark3x Smoked Fillet
Steel3x Hamburger
Fairy3x Tomato

Herb Mystica Combinations for Shiny Sandwich

You need to choose any two of the Herba Mysticas from the list. There are exceptions that will cancel out the combinations and you should not use them together. Do not combine:

  • 1x Sweet and 1x Sour
  • 2x Sweet Herbs will not allow you to catch, Normal, Water, Fighting, Bug, Dragon, or Fairy.
  • 2x Sour Herbs will not allow you to catch, Normal, Ice, Bug, Ghost, Dragon, or Fairy.

Shiny Sandwich Creation

You need to ensure that when you’re crafting your sandwich that nothing on it falls off. This might cause your final product to be completely different from what you were expecting it to be, and you might not get the right typing for your Sandwich. You’ll know you’ve succeeded as you’ll get Level 3 Sparkling, as well as some other Level 3 power stacks as a final outcome. You don’t need to put the top part of the sandwich on to get the boosts.

