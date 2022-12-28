What is Sysbot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

A term that one may hear from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players and streamers is Sysbot. As the name implies, this is a bot that can be used for Scarlet and Violet. However, these bots do not mess with the files of one’s game. A Sysbot can, however, be used to get some Pokémon that one might not be able to catch in either Scarlet or Violet. So, what exactly is a Sysbot and how does it work? Let’s take a look at what you should know about these bots for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is Sysbot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

A Sysbot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a bot that allows players to essentially generate a monster. While one won’t be able to create a Pokémon, Sysbot users can modify a monster’s Shiny status, as well as pick and choose a nature, moveset, as well as EV and IV layout. From there, you can input the information into the bot, and the monster will be generated. Then, expect to receive a code that will allow the user to trade for said Pokémon.

Pokémon players have already developed these bots, just a few weeks after the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Sysbots are, in a sense, effective ways to circumvent the traditional means of catching Pokémon. These bots, in particular, can be helpful for those who can’t complete the Pokédex by traditional means. On the other hand, you will want to be careful when using these bots. While many do not offer the option of obtain Shiny locked Pokémon, some might. We recommend not choosing any that allow for skirting the rules and obtaining illegal Shiny Pokémon, should you want to use any of these bots.