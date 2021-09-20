All shiny Pokémon in Fashion Week 2021 in Pokémon Go

There are several Pokémon that you’ll be able to catch in Pokémon Go during the Fashion Week 2021 event. This event will be happening from September 21 and 28. Many of these Pokémon will have shiny forms that you’ll be able to capture, but you need to be lucky to find them in the wild or raids. In addition, several Pokémon will have exclusive costumes that you can only acquire during the Fashion Week 2021 event. These are all the shiny Pokémon and the costumed Pokémon you can potentially add to your collection.

Here are the ones you’re going to be able to catch during your travels. Many of these spawns will be increased, giving you a better chance of encountering these Pokémon.

Alolan Meowth

Blitzle

Blitzle (Fashional)

Butterfree (Fashionable)

Croagunk

Galarian Meowth

Shinx (Fashionable)

Smoochum

Sneasel (Fashionable)

It’s important to note that for Fashion Week 2021, Blitzle is receiving its shiny version. Not only that, but the costumed version, the Fashionable Blitzle, will also be shiny. You’ll have to capture the Fashionable Blitzle by finding it in the wild. From what we can tell, it will not appear in one-star raids, unfortunately. The wild is a less likely location for players to find shiny versions as many of the standard wild Pokémon have a one in 450 chance of being shiny.

On the other hand, Fashionable versions of Butterfree will appear in three-star raids, and Fashionable Sneasel and Blitzle will be appearing in one-star raids.