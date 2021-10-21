All shiny Pokémon in Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals event in Pokémon Go

The second part of Pokémon Go’s Halloween Mischief event has arrived. In the Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals, Pumpkaboo and Phantump are making their debut. You’ll be able to find them in the wild, but they do not have their shiny forms at this time. However, there are plenty of other Pokémon appearing in the event that will have shiny forms that you can add to your collection. In this guide, we’re going to list all of the shiny Pokémon that you’ll have the chance to encounter that have increased spawns due to the Halloween Mischief event.

The Halloween Mischief Part 2: Ghoulish Pals event will be taking place from October 22 to 31.

Wild shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that will be appearing in the wild during the event.

Gastly

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Misdreavus

Murkrow

Shuppet

Yamask

Raid shiny Pokémon

These are all Pokémon that you can battle in raids that have a chance of being shiny if you defeat them.

Alolan Marowak

Darkrai

Halloween Mischief Drifblim

Murkrow

Yamask

7km egg shiny Pokémon

These are all of the 7km egg Pokémon that you can hatch that has a chance to be shiny during this event. In addition, the shiny version of Spinarak is making its debut, so make sure to grab that before the spawn decreases.

Misdreavus

Shuppet

Spinarak

Field research tasks

These are all Pokémon that you can encounter when completing any of the Halloween Mischief field research tasks you receive from PokéStops.