All Shiny Pokémon in Part 1: Brilliant Diamond event in Pokémon Go

The Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event coming to Pokémon Go celebrates the remastered games arriving to the Nintendo Switch on November 19. The celebration event in the mobile game will feature plenty of Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, giving everyone the chance to capture some of their Pokémon from that region. The event will only be a few days long, going from November 16 to 21. The event is also broken up into two parts, first featuring Brilliant Diamond, and then we’ll have Shining Pearl. Many of these Pokémon have the chance to be shiny versions. This guide will detail all of the shiny Pokémon you can catch and where you can have them spawn during the Part 1: Brilliant Diamond event.

All Shiny Pokémon in Part 1: Brilliant Diamond

All wild shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can encounter out in the wild. You’ll need to find them by exploring your local neighborhoods or using incense on your avatar and lures on PokéStops.

Aron

Bidoof

Buizel

Buneary

Burmy (Plant cloak)

Chimchar wearing Lucas’s hat

Kricketot

Larvitar

Murkrow

Piplup wearing Lucas’s hat

Poochyena

Scyther

Seel

Turtwig wearing Lucas’s hat

All raid shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can battle and catch when beating them in a raid.

Bronzor

Cranidos

Cresselia

Drifloon

Gible

Lopunny

All egg shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can hatch from 7km eggs. If you want to hatch these eggs, you’ll need to exchange gifts with a friend.

Bonsly

Budew

Happiny

Mime Jr.

Riolu

All Field Research shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that appear when completing Field Research tasks during the event. You’ll need to acquire a specific Field Research for every Pokémon.