All shiny Pokémon in the Power Plant event in Pokémon Go

With every event in Pokémon Go, there will be several Pokémon you can find in the wild, from Research Field tasks and raids that have a chance to appear as shiny versions. These Pokémon have a chance to occur more often during the event, giving everyone a higher opportunity to acquire them during the limited time. For the Power Plant event in the Season of Heritage, several Electric and Steel-type Pokémon appear. These are all of the shiny Pokémon appearing in the Power Plant event in Pokémon Go.

The Power Plant event will be happening from January 19 until February 1. It also features a second part to the event, titled A Bad Feeling, which will involve Team Rocket making an appearance starting on January 24.

All shiny Pokéon in the Power Plant event

All shiny wild Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can find in the wild during the Power Plant event.

Electabuzz

Grimer

Magnemite

Porygon

Trubbish

Voltorb

All shiny Field Research Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you can find by completing specific Field Research tasks during the Power Plant event.

Alolan Grimer

Electrike

Magnemite

Trubbish

Voltorb

All shiny raid Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon that can appear as raid battles during the Power Plant event.