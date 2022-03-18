All Shortcut Locations in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass

In any racing game, you are looking to cut as many corners as possible to get ahead of the pack. The Mario Kart games are no stranger to providing secret pathways and quick diversions off the track that will cut off a few seconds on your time. Here are all of the shortcuts we have found in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass.

Golden Dash Cup

Paris Promenade

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right off the starting line is the Arc de Triomphe with a couple of cardboard Piranha Plants. On the first passing, just avoid them, but when you come back around, you can use a mushroom to blast through them without slowing down or taking the loop. When the track reverses itself, you can use this path again right before the end of the race.

Toad Circuit

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is not much in the way of shortcuts on Toad Circuit because it is a pretty standard race track. Just out of the tunnel, though, is a ramp you can hit with a mushroom. Just passed that is also a small sandy area with pipes. If you have another mushroom, blast through here without hitting the pipes.

Choco Mountain

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are no real shortcuts on Choco Mountain aside from cutting corners like in the cave tunnel with a mushroom.

Coconut Mall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Past the first set of escalators on the right is a store that you can use a mushroom to speed through. If you don’t, the floor will slow you down.

Lucky Cat Cup

Tokyo Blur

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is a ramp you can hit with a mushroom on the first two laps about halfway through the track.

Shroom Ridge

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two shortcuts in Shroom Ridge. The first is a ramp you can hit with a mushroom once you reach the grass area. If you use your mushroom too early, you will be slowed down right before hitting the ramp.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second shortcut is at the beginning of the winding road near the end of the track. Where the barrier is missing, you can use a mushroom to blast onto a wind current that will propel you back onto the road.

Sky Garden

Screenshot by Gamepur

Around the first turn in the lap are two leaves that you can drift boost yourself into and do tricks off of.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, you can use mushrooms to boost through some grassy areas, and when you come upon the beanstalk poking through the course, you can use a mushroom to cut off the winding turn there.

Ninja Hideaway

Screenshot by Gamepur

On Ninja Hideaway, there are multiple pathways you can take, but none are not much faster than others. That being said, there is one shortcut. There are some cardboard Piranha Plants you can blast through with a mushroom in the rooms with the spike ceilings that go up and down.