All confirmed tracks for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course pass

After years of playing the same great tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo is finally adding more. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will give you access to 48 total remade tracks from Mario Kart’s pass, now playable on the Switch. Courses from every past Mario Kart game (not including the arcade title) will appear in this collection. It can be redeemed with a subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, or you can purchase it separately for $25. Here is every confirmed track appearing in the Booster Course Pass.

Wave One

Choco Mountain (Mario Kart 64)

Image via Nintendo

Choco Mountain is getting a big visual upgrade from its original interpretation on the Nintendo 64. Now you can see more than the same shade of brown as you go around this course.

Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Image via Nintendo

Coconut Mall is one of the most popular Mario Kart Wii tracks, so it’s not that surprising to see it make its return.

Ninja Hideaway (Mario Kart Tour)

Image via Nintendo

Like the other Mario Kart Tour tracks, don’t expect much to be different with Ninja Hideaway.

Paris Promenade (Mario Kart Tour)

Image via Nintendo

Racing through the streets of Paris and gliding in front of the Eiffel Tower. Is that romantic enough?

Shroom Ridge (Mario Kart DS)

Image via Nintendo

Shroom Ridge makes its first appearance since Mario Kart DS, looking very pretty.

Sky Garden (Mario Kart: Super Circuit)

Image via Nintendo

One of the best tracks from Mario Kart: Super Circuit makes the jump to the current day with more interesting elements.

Toad Circuit (Mario Kart 7)

Image via Nintendo

Toad Circuit is one of those easy beginner courses that every Mario Kart game has. Now Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has another.

Tokyo Blue (Mario Kart Tour)

Image via Nintendo

Tokyo Blue is another Mario Kart Tour track that can be firmly implemented in the main series now.