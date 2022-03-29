All Shrine of Zoomios Shrine Piece locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are multiple Shrines for you to complete in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Each of these Shrines requires you to find four Shrine Pieces to complete the set, with many of them scattered throughout the Wonderlands realm. The Shrine of Zoomios is one you can choose to complete during your travels. In this guide, we’ll cover where you can find all Shrine of Zoomios Shrin Piece locations in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All Shrine of Zoomios Shrine Piece locations

You need to find four shrine pieces to complete the Shrine of Zoomios. The first three of these shrine pieces are available for you to grab from dungeons. You have to clear them in the Overworld, and you’ll claim the shrine pieces at the end of each encounter.

You can find one of the Shrine of Zoomios pieces right next to it, to the right of the Weepwild Dankness entrance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another Shrine of Zoomios piece on the other side of a bridge leading to Mount Craw. You’ll need to complete the side quest the Working Blueprint to cross it. You’ll want to make your way to the far side of the map where the mineshaft is and complete the encounter there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There’s another shrine piece in the Mount Craw region on the far side of the map. The entrance to this dungeon will look similar to the first one you completed for the Shrine of Zoomios.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Shrine of Zoomios piece is stuck behind a locked gate. To open this gate, you’ll need to find Paladin Mike at Izzy Fizzie’s tavern in Brighthoof. Paladin Mike will have a quest for you called A Realm in Peril, and upon completing it, you’ll receive the final Shrine of Zoomios piece.