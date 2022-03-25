All skills on the Stabbomancer skill tree in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands has a variety of different classes to choose from, with each one focusing on a different element of combat. In addition to your starting class, you can choose a secondary class after progressing through the game a bit. As the name suggests, the Stabbomancer class is focused on stabbing, specifically functioning similar to a rogue or assassin. The skills and class abilities are centered around high damage output. Here is every skill in the Stabbomancer skill tree.

All Stabbomancer skills

The Stabbomancer class feat, which functions like a passive ability, is that critical hit chance is increased by 30%. Stabbomancer has two active abilities to choose from. Ghost Blade throws out a spinning blade that deals melee damage. The blade can be moved by activating the skill again, but it reduces the amount of time it’s active. The other active ability is From The Shadows, which has players enter stealth. While in stealth, players are invisible and all damage dealt will be critical hits, but critical hit damage is decreased.

Tier 1 skills

Arsenal (5 tiers): Increases spell, gun, and melee damage.

Haste (3 tiers): Increases movement and movement speed, with the effect doubled for a short duration after using a spell.

Potent Poisons (5 tiers): Status effect damage and duration is increased.

Tier 2 skills

Follow Up (3 tiers): After dealing gun damage, gain a stack that increases melee damage. All stacks are consumed after using a melee attack.

Swift Death (5 tiers): Gain increased damage while moving and gain additional damage when moving faster than the default walking speed.

Exploit Their Weakness (3 tiers): Enemies inflicted with a status effect take increased damage from all sources.

Tier 3 skills

Nimble Fingers (3 tiers): After dealing melee damage, fire rate and spell damage are increased for a duration.

Shadow Step (1 tier): After getting a kill the next melee damage will be a critical hit.

Tier 4 skills

Sneak Attack (5 tiers): Critical hit damage is increased.

Elusive (1 tier): Allows you to shoot while sprinting and gives a chance to evade damage while sprinting.

Contagion (3 tiers): Status effects can spread to other enemies. If there are no enemies to spread to, it can inflict a random status effect.

Tier 5 skills

A Thousand Cuts (5 tiers): Critical hits grant increased damage dealt for a short duration.

Alchemical Agent (1 tier): Melee critical hits inflict a random status effect.

Tier 6 skills