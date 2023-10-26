All Skins for Conduit in Apex Legends

Conduit has some incredible skins for players to unlock in Apex Legends, but it’s worth seeing them all to decide what works.

conduit skins apex legends featured image

Image via Respawn Entertainment

There are loads of rewards to earn in Apex Legends. Whether from the Battle Pass or through opening Apex Packs, players are always looking to earn something. That’s a good thing too, because Conduit has a lot of great-looking skins to unlock.

Skins are the ultimate form of creativity and expression in Apex Legends, allowing players to show off what they’ve collected for their favorite Legend so far. We like to equip time-limited or seasonal ones because they’re usually the rarest. We like the spark of jealousy they can trigger in players if they joined the game after us or missed a season.

Every Skin for Conduit in Apex Legends

In the table below, we’ve collected all 44 skins that players can unlock for Conduit in Apex Legends. We’ve categorized them by rarity so players know which ones are the best to show off in high-skill matches when they’re grinding Ranked Mode. Note that many of these were added with Season 19 Ignite, so she doesn’t have as many skins as other Legends.

Conduit SkinRarity
original-skin-for-conduit-apex-legends
Original		Common
yellowjacket-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Yellowjacket		Common
skyward-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Skyward		Common
sahara-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Sahara		Common
rage-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Rage		Common
orchid-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Orchid		Common
midnight-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Midnight		Common
mandarin-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Mandarin		Common
limelight-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Limelight		Common
hydro-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Hydro		Common
flamingo-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Flamingo		Common
evergreen-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Evergreen		Common
clearwater-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Clearwater		Common
cardinal-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Cardinal		Common
arctic-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Arctic		Common
amethyst-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Amethyst		Common
wishbone-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Wishbone		Rare
wallflower-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Wallflower		Rare
volcanic-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Volcanic		Rare
unholy-alliance-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Unholy Alliance		Rare
super-rad-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Super Rad		Rare
snakeskin-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Snakeskin		Rare
racing-stripes-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Racing Stripes		Rare
prowess-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Prowess		Rare
labyrinth-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Labyrinth		Rare
formal-finery-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Formal Finery		Rare
disruptor-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Disruptor		Rare
dire-wolf-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Dire Wolf		Rare
bloodline-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Bloodline		Rare
aracnophobia-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Arachnophobia		Rare
alpha-royal-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Alpha Royal		Rare
user-friendly-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
User Friendly		Epic
heat-sync-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Heat Sync		Epic
hack-the-system-skin-in-apex-legends-for-conduit
Hack the System		Epic
fiber-optics-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Fiber Optics		Epic
daemon-hunter-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Daemon Hunter		Epic
prism-powered-conduit-skin-in-apex-legends
Prism Powered		Epic
royal-obsidian-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Royal Obsidian		Legendary
player-one-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Player One		Legendary
no-shade-conduit-skin-apex-legends
No Shade		Legendary
malachite-monarch-skin-for-apex-legends
Malachite Monarch		Legendary
long-gone-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Long Gone		Legendary
gilded-radiance-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Gilded Radiance		Legendary
branded-in-blue-skin-for-conduit-in-apex-legends
Branded in Blue		Legendary

Apex Legends Skin Rarity Explained

There are four levels of rarity when it comes to skins in Apex Legends. Common skins are white and the easiest to acquire through Apex Packs. Rare skins are blue, and are slightly harder to come by. Epic skins are purple, and are another level harder to get, and legendary skins are gold. Legendary and Epic skins are generally considered the best because they’re animated or come with the most interesting patterns and colors.

What is the Best Conduit Skin in Apex Legends

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conduit has so many amazing skins that it’s hard for us to pick just one as the best. However, as we were going through them all, a clear winner for us was her No Shade skin. It’s clearly a joke poking fun at Tracer from Overwatch and Overwatch 2 because the skin looks exactly like that character. That’s a Legendary skin, though, which are incredibly hard to come by. In the meantime, we’d settle for any of her Epic skins, but Daemon Hunter is particularly nice with the animated electronic flare.

