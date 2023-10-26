All Skins for Conduit in Apex Legends

There are loads of rewards to earn in Apex Legends. Whether from the Battle Pass or through opening Apex Packs, players are always looking to earn something. That’s a good thing too, because Conduit has a lot of great-looking skins to unlock.

Skins are the ultimate form of creativity and expression in Apex Legends, allowing players to show off what they’ve collected for their favorite Legend so far. We like to equip time-limited or seasonal ones because they’re usually the rarest. We like the spark of jealousy they can trigger in players if they joined the game after us or missed a season.

Related: What is The Best Reticle Color in Apex Legends?

Every Skin for Conduit in Apex Legends

In the table below, we’ve collected all 44 skins that players can unlock for Conduit in Apex Legends. We’ve categorized them by rarity so players know which ones are the best to show off in high-skill matches when they’re grinding Ranked Mode. Note that many of these were added with Season 19 Ignite, so she doesn’t have as many skins as other Legends.

Conduit Skin Rarity

Original Common

Yellowjacket Common

Skyward Common

Sahara Common

Rage Common

Orchid Common

Midnight Common

Mandarin Common

Limelight Common

Hydro Common

Flamingo Common

Evergreen Common

Clearwater Common

Cardinal Common

Arctic Common

Amethyst Common

Wishbone Rare

Wallflower Rare

Volcanic Rare

Unholy Alliance Rare

Super Rad Rare

Snakeskin Rare

Racing Stripes Rare

Prowess Rare

Labyrinth Rare

Formal Finery Rare

Disruptor Rare

Dire Wolf Rare

Bloodline Rare

Arachnophobia Rare

Alpha Royal Rare

User Friendly Epic

Heat Sync Epic

Hack the System Epic

Fiber Optics Epic

Daemon Hunter Epic

Prism Powered Epic

Royal Obsidian Legendary

Player One Legendary

No Shade Legendary

Malachite Monarch Legendary

Long Gone Legendary

Gilded Radiance Legendary

Branded in Blue Legendary

Apex Legends Skin Rarity Explained

There are four levels of rarity when it comes to skins in Apex Legends. Common skins are white and the easiest to acquire through Apex Packs. Rare skins are blue, and are slightly harder to come by. Epic skins are purple, and are another level harder to get, and legendary skins are gold. Legendary and Epic skins are generally considered the best because they’re animated or come with the most interesting patterns and colors.

What is the Best Conduit Skin in Apex Legends

Screenshot by Gamepur

Conduit has so many amazing skins that it’s hard for us to pick just one as the best. However, as we were going through them all, a clear winner for us was her No Shade skin. It’s clearly a joke poking fun at Tracer from Overwatch and Overwatch 2 because the skin looks exactly like that character. That’s a Legendary skin, though, which are incredibly hard to come by. In the meantime, we’d settle for any of her Epic skins, but Daemon Hunter is particularly nice with the animated electronic flare.