Slither.io codes (June 2021)

We all know how slither.io works: you play as a snake, or a “slither,” and you slide around an arena with other players, eating different objects – and even players – to grow in size, all while avoiding everyone else on the screen.

But what many may not know is that you can customize your slither and bring out your own personality within the game. Some skins can be used with extensions in the game, and some can be used by entering a code. We have the codes right here for those obtained through codes to bring your slither to life:

How to enter codes in Slither.io

First, you will need to know how and where to enter the codes into the game to activate them.

Find the “Enter Code” on the right side of your screen. A screen with a number pad will appear on the screen. Enter the codes using the number pad Just hit the “Enter” button and you’re good to go.

It’s an easy process, but you can’t activate the codes without the codes themselves, so here they are:

Slither.io codes 2020

0056-6697-1963— Hard hat, Dragon Wings, and a Crown.

Hard hat, Dragon Wings, and a Crown. 0068-5256-3709— Angel Wings, Bear Ears, and a Graduation cap

Angel Wings, Bear Ears, and a Graduation cap 0150-6765-3242— Heart Glasses, Glasses with a Fake Nose and Moustache, and a Monocle, Pikachu Skin.

Heart Glasses, Glasses with a Fake Nose and Moustache, and a Monocle, Pikachu Skin. 0295-1038-1704— Star Glasses, Blue Round Glasses, and Brown Short Hair.

Star Glasses, Blue Round Glasses, and Brown Short Hair. 0465-2156-5071— Antlers, Short Black Hair, and Hypnotic Glasses.

Antlers, Short Black Hair, and Hypnotic Glasses. 0351-6343-0591— Pink Star Glasses. Short Brown Hair, and 3D Glasses.

Pink Star Glasses. Short Brown Hair, and 3D Glasses. 0368-9044-0388— Bat Wings, Devil Ears, and a Sherlock Holmes Hat.

Bat Wings, Devil Ears, and a Sherlock Holmes Hat. 0139-6516-0269— Detective Hat, Bear Ears, and Bunny Ears.

Detective Hat, Bear Ears, and Bunny Ears. 0334-1842-7574— Baseball Cap and Headphones.

Baseball Cap and Headphones. 0068-5256-3709— Ice Wings, an Orange Hat, and Bat Wings

Ice Wings, an Orange Hat, and Bat Wings 0309-9703-3794— Headband, Short Red hair, and a Green Tie

Headband, Short Red hair, and a Green Tie 0577-9466-2919— Red Cape, and Cat Eye Glasses

Snake Codes

46844684468446844684468446844684

40555453525150494847464544434241

40414243444546474849505152535455

There you go. Play around with your snake to your heart’s content and make slither.io your own. Slither.io is available now on PC, Android, iOS, and Web Browsers.