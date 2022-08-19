All songs in Madden 23 – Full soundtrack

For years, EA Sports has given each Madden game a unique sound by releasing a different soundtrack for every game. That is no different for Madden 23, as EA has added over 25 different tracks from some of the world’s biggest hip-hop artists from both the past, and present. So, what does this year’s soundtrack look like? Let’s take a look.

Full Madden 23 Soundtrack

Here’s a list of all the songs that are in Madden NFL 23:

Artist(s) Song Name Charmaine LOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle King Green Cold Lord Afrixana Touchdown Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa Winning Erica Banks The Best (TUA Remix) Cordoe ft. Lil Wayne Sinister Malachii Hold Me Risqkae ft. Rti$ The Intro Nas Meet Joe Black Cam Wallace ENERGY! Simon Said & Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson You Gotta Choose Nigo ft. Tyler the Creator Come On, Let’s Go Bas Run it Up Benny the Butcher Remember Me Blockway, Aeph, Koko Impossible Boslen LEVELS Gizzle ft. BRE-Z One Shot Marquis Cloe Are You Ready Symba Put Me in the Game Malachii How to be a Star Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T. Black Superhero Doechii Crazy Coast Contra 505 EARTHGANG GHETTO GODS Joey Bada$$ THE REV3NGE Pop Chanel No Biggie Ty Dolla Sign ft. Wiz Khalifa Champions Aha Gazelle Tear it Down Dreamville with Bas ft. A$AP Ferg Lifestyle OnCue Any Given Sunday Cypress Hill Hit Em’ IMRSQD Run it Up Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi & Don Toliver Scrape if Off Snoop Dogg ft. Nas Conflicted Trev Rich & Wallis Lane Whole Team Big K.R.I.T. EXTRA CREDIT Kendrick Lamar N95 Symba Go Get It Killer Mike Get Some Money

In addition to these songs, users can also choose to activate a number of in-house tracks from Hit-Boy. If you ever want to either turn those additional tracks on, or shut any particular ones off, go to your profile by hitting either the Back/Share button for Xbox, or the touchpad for PlayStation while in the menus. Scroll to the ‘EA Music’ section, and toggle on/off the tracks with A/X.