All songs in Madden 23 – Full soundtrack
What are you listening to this year?
For years, EA Sports has given each Madden game a unique sound by releasing a different soundtrack for every game. That is no different for Madden 23, as EA has added over 25 different tracks from some of the world’s biggest hip-hop artists from both the past, and present. So, what does this year’s soundtrack look like? Let’s take a look.
Full Madden 23 Soundtrack
Related: Madden 23: How to relocate a team in Franchise Mode
Here’s a list of all the songs that are in Madden NFL 23:
|Artist(s)
|Song Name
|Charmaine
|LOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle
|King Green
|Cold
|Lord Afrixana
|Touchdown
|Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic Mensa
|Winning
|Erica Banks
|The Best (TUA Remix)
|Cordoe ft. Lil Wayne
|Sinister
|Malachii
|Hold Me
|Risqkae ft. Rti$
|The Intro
|Nas
|Meet Joe Black
|Cam Wallace
|ENERGY!
|Simon Said & Jazzfeezy ft. Steve Samson
|You Gotta Choose
|Nigo ft. Tyler the Creator
|Come On, Let’s Go
|Bas
|Run it Up
|Benny the Butcher
|Remember Me
|Blockway, Aeph, Koko
|Impossible
|Boslen
|LEVELS
|Gizzle ft. BRE-Z
|One Shot
|Marquis Cloe
|Are You Ready
|Symba
|Put Me in the Game
|Malachii
|How to be a Star
|Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.
|Black Superhero
|Doechii
|Crazy
|Coast Contra
|505
|EARTHGANG
|GHETTO GODS
|Joey Bada$$
|THE REV3NGE
|Pop Chanel
|No Biggie
|Ty Dolla Sign ft. Wiz Khalifa
|Champions
|Aha Gazelle
|Tear it Down
|Dreamville with Bas ft. A$AP Ferg
|Lifestyle
|OnCue
|Any Given Sunday
|Cypress Hill
|Hit Em’
|IMRSQD
|Run it Up
|Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi & Don Toliver
|Scrape if Off
|Snoop Dogg ft. Nas
|Conflicted
|Trev Rich & Wallis Lane
|Whole Team
|Big K.R.I.T.
|EXTRA CREDIT
|Kendrick Lamar
|N95
|Symba
|Go Get It
|Killer Mike
|Get Some Money
In addition to these songs, users can also choose to activate a number of in-house tracks from Hit-Boy. If you ever want to either turn those additional tracks on, or shut any particular ones off, go to your profile by hitting either the Back/Share button for Xbox, or the touchpad for PlayStation while in the menus. Scroll to the ‘EA Music’ section, and toggle on/off the tracks with A/X.