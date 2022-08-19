All songs in Madden 23 – Full soundtrack

What are you listening to this year?

Image via EA Sports

For years, EA Sports has given each Madden game a unique sound by releasing a different soundtrack for every game. That is no different for Madden 23, as EA has added over 25 different tracks from some of the world’s biggest hip-hop artists from both the past, and present. So, what does this year’s soundtrack look like? Let’s take a look.

Full Madden 23 Soundtrack

Here’s a list of all the songs that are in Madden NFL 23:

Artist(s)Song Name
CharmaineLOGIC (Lucky Charm Freestyle
King GreenCold
Lord AfrixanaTouchdown
Kwesi Arthur ft. Vic MensaWinning
Erica BanksThe Best (TUA Remix)
Cordoe ft. Lil WayneSinister
MalachiiHold Me
Risqkae ft. Rti$The Intro
NasMeet Joe Black
Cam WallaceENERGY!
Simon Said & Jazzfeezy ft. Steve SamsonYou Gotta Choose
Nigo ft. Tyler the CreatorCome On, Let’s Go
BasRun it Up
Benny the ButcherRemember Me
Blockway, Aeph, KokoImpossible
BoslenLEVELS
Gizzle ft. BRE-ZOne Shot
Marquis CloeAre You Ready
SymbaPut Me in the Game
MalachiiHow to be a Star
Robert Glasper ft. Killer Mike, BJ The Chicago Kid, and Big K.R.I.T.Black Superhero
DoechiiCrazy
Coast Contra505
EARTHGANGGHETTO GODS
Joey Bada$$THE REV3NGE
Pop ChanelNo Biggie
Ty Dolla Sign ft. Wiz KhalifaChampions
Aha GazelleTear it Down
Dreamville with Bas ft. A$AP FergLifestyle
OnCueAny Given Sunday
Cypress HillHit Em’
IMRSQDRun it Up
Pusha T ft. Lil Uzi & Don ToliverScrape if Off
Snoop Dogg ft. NasConflicted
Trev Rich & Wallis LaneWhole Team
Big K.R.I.T.EXTRA CREDIT
Kendrick LamarN95
SymbaGo Get It
Killer MikeGet Some Money

In addition to these songs, users can also choose to activate a number of in-house tracks from Hit-Boy. If you ever want to either turn those additional tracks on, or shut any particular ones off, go to your profile by hitting either the Back/Share button for Xbox, or the touchpad for PlayStation while in the menus. Scroll to the ‘EA Music’ section, and toggle on/off the tracks with A/X.

