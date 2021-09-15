All Special Offers for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends

For the Evolution Collection Event, the main draw is of course, the event collection itself, but major events for Apex Legends always have layers to them. In addition to the event collection, there is also a Special Offer limited-time store full of deals both for event unlocks, as well as returning favorites. Some items in these special offers. Some of the deals last for the full event, but most are split into week 1 and week 2, so don’t miss a deal you may want.

Evolution Event Store (Pack Bundles)

These are the Event Pack bundles for the Evolution Event Store. They both last from September 14 to September 28.

Cleanup Crew Pack Bundle (5,000 Apex Coins)

This is the Evolution 7-pack bundle.

Cleanup Crew (Legendary Rampart skin)

Cleanup Crew can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Apex Coins in the event collection itself.

7 Evolution Collection Event Packs (Epic)

Cybernetic Pack Bundle (2,500 Apex Coins)

This is the Evolution 3-pack bundle.

Cybernetic Payload (Legendary Fuse skin)

Cybernetic Payload can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Apex Coins in the event collection itself.

7 Evolution Collection Event Packs (Epic)

Evolution Event Store (Week 1 Returning Items)

Week 1 features two bundles featuring returning Legendary skins from the Lost Treasures event.

Relic of Death Bundle (2,150 Apex Coins)

This bundle brings back Revenant’s Lost Treasure skins.

Relic of Death (Legendary Revenant skin)

Tomb Guardian (Legendary G7 Scout skin)

Imperial Defender Bundle (2,150 Apex Coins)

This bundle brings back Gibraltar’s Lost Treasure skins.

Imperial Defender (Legendary Gibraltar skin)

Casket Decor (Legendary Spitfire skin)

Evolution Event Store (Week 2 Returning Items)

Week 2 features two bundles featuring returning Legendary skins from the System Override and Lost Treasures events.

Necrosis Bundle (2,000 Apex Coins)

This bundle brings back Caustic’s System Override skins.

Necrosis (Legendary Caustic skin)

Pulse Check (Epic RE-45 skin)

Outlands Explorer Bundle (2,000 Apex Coins)

This bundle brings back Wattson’s Lost Treasure skins.

Outlands Explorer (Legendary Wattson skin)

Star Chart (Epic Alternator skin)

Returning Favorites (Week 1)

These returning items will be offered from September 14 to September 21.

Centurion Bundle (3,950 Apex Coins)

This bundle includes all Week 1 returning favorites.

The Centurion (Legendary Bloodhound skin)

The Centurion can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,250 Apex Coins as part of the special offers.

The Noble Cause (Legendary Peacekeeper skin)

Copperhead (Epic EVA-8 skin)

Nevermore (Epic Bloodhound Skydive Emote)

Nevermore can be purchased individually, separate from the bundle, for 1,000 Apex Coins as part of the special offers.

Returning Favorites (Week 2)

These returning items will be offered from September 21 to September 28.

Whitelisted Bundle (3,950 Apex Coins)

This bundle includes all Week 2 returning favorites.

