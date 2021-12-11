All Spire collectible locations in Halo Infinite

You’re on your way to the Spire, but before you go inside, there are a few collectibles to grab up. The game will tell you that there is only one collectible; a UNSC audio log. There are actually two. There is one audio log and a Spartan Core that you can find. Here is where you can find the collectibles at the Spire in Halo Infinite.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spire is where you will be tasked to go immediately after completing the Conservatory. It is located in the northwest region of the map, southeast of where the Excavation Site is. Check the map above for reference if needed.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first collectible you can find is the UNSC audio log. In front of the spire, you can find the UNSC audio log. Search for the wreckage of a warthog with a soldier nearby. The audio log is next to the warthog. Of course, you will probably want to take out the large group of enemies that are waiting for you in front of the Spire before going after it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Spartan Core is nearby. Once you find the audio log, turn to the right. You should be able to spot the wreckage of a downed pelican. Head over to the wreckage and the Spartan Core will be sitting next to the pelican.