All sports featured in Sports Story

Almost out of the blue, the indie title Sports Story was released just two days before Christmas in 2022. Sports Story is the sequel to Golf Story, in which the main character must master a variety of sports and complete tasks in an RPG that is characterized as “an all-out sporting adventure.” Given the name, you might be wondering which sports can be played and a part of Sports Story. Let’s take a look at the list of sports featured in Sports Story, including the ones that you will be playing the most.

Sports featured in Sports Story

Here’s a look at the sports featured in Sports Story:

Tennis

Golf

BMX/Biking

Fishing

Cricket

Squash

Volleyball

Baseball

Jousting

Soccer

Even though quite a few sports are represented in Sports Story, don’t expect to spend a good amount of time with all of them. Most of the campaign in Sports Story focuses on tennis and golf, the latter of which was the focus of the prequel Golf Story. Sure, you will be able to partake in the others, but there’s not a lot to them.

Sports Story is a rather long game and includes a massive amount of quests, tasks, and areas to be found. It can be a lot, but there are some tips that could be helpful if you are just starting out for the very first time. Take a look at our beginner’s guide for Sports Story, which includes tricks for mastering golf, plus how to collect items and how to approach tasks.