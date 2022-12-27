How to fix Sports Story performance issues

After a slew of delays, Sports Story has finally arrived on Nintendo Switch consoles everywhere. Its release, however, hasn’t exactly been the smoothest with a large number of players reporting various encounters with glitches.

The game’s performance issues in particular have been the focus of numerous complaints made by its player base. Because of this, users now want to know how they can fix these problems for a smoother experience. Here’s what we know about how you can resolve these bugs currently plaguing this entry.

How to fix the performance issues in Sports Story

Unfortunately, there isn’t a current fix in place that can help resolve these issues as the developers have stated that they are still working on the patch that will improve the state of their title. According to Sidebar Games’ announcement regarding the planned update, the in-game improvements should be arriving soon but they may be delayed slightly due to the holiday.

Most of the problems that players have been encountering are constant FPS drops that make it difficult to play smoothly. Since the Nintendo Switch is a less powerful console compared to other systems currently on the market, it can often be susceptible to these types of operational difficulties.

The Sports Story community has also reported experiencing other bugs such as objects completely disappearing, completed challenges not being recognized, and interactions not registering. According to various user comments made through social media, the multiple malfunctions presently hindering the game also seem to exacerbate the foundational plot and gameplay problems that it exhibits.

Some within the player base, however, have responded positively to Sidebar Games’ prompt reaction to the complaints being made. With the patch needed to fix these issues already on the way, users should soon be able to enjoy a much smoother experience with the game.