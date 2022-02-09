All sports in Nintendo Switch Sports

The Olympics, at the time of Nintendo Switch Sports’ announcement, is going on, so it only makes sense for Nintendo to announce this. They’ve described all the sports we can expect in this motion-controlled extravaganza.

All the sports that Nintendo have announced so far for Nintendo Switch Sports include:

Volleyball

Badminton

Bowling

Soccer

Chambara

Tennis

Golf (comes out this Fall)

While some sports from the original Wii Sports titles have returned like Bowling and Tennis, a lot have been skipped for this new edition of the game millions played. For example, boxing and baseball are missing from this package. They could indeed by added as DLC, but right now, they’re not included.

Thankfully, all of the sports support online play in Nintendo Switch Sports. You can play with friends online or matchmake with others. There will be a ranking system as well, so your skill levels will match.

In the Nintendo Direct, two Nintendo executives played a game of volleyball. The controls look responsive with the two men spiking and serving the ball accurately just like the real-life game. If you want to get a feel of how the Joycon will work in Nintendo Switch Sports, there will be an online playtest between February 18 to February 20. Bowling, Chambara, and Tennis will be included.

Nintendo Switch Sports will be released on physical and digital store shelves on April 29.