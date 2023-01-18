All starter items, how they work, and stats for Smite Season 10 – Update 10.1

Starter items are the first equipment you grab for your role in Smite. These are critical to starting the game, giving you an added edge while playing. Not only will these items serve in your starting build, but they have the ability to evolve when you reach the higher levels, further driving a definite playstyle to your build. Here’s what you need to know about all starter items in Smite, and their stats.

How starter items work

Previously, the starter items were a bit more specific. There was an assassin’s blessing for jungles, a guardian’s blessing for support gods, a mage’s blessing for mana-hungry players, a hunter’s blessing for basic attack gods, and a warrior’s blessing for the bruisers on your team. Now, there each role in Smite will have three starting items to pick from. Each of those three items will have a final evolved item you can purchase from the story when you reach level 20.

The final items provide as much as a final item would from the store. Now, filling out your entire build and selling the respective blessing you had on your god, you’ll pick from the two final options to evolve that item. You do not immediately receive it when you reach level 20. Instead, much like the more powerful items, you’ll need to pay a good chunk of gold to use them.

None of these items are locked to a specific role. Players in the jungle role can purchase a starting item traditionally bought by the carry, or a middle role player can buy an item the solo laner would typically purchase. It’s up to you and the type of god you want to play, and how you want to build them in Season 8.

All starter items and their upgraded forms

We have the full patch notes for Season 8 posted over here if you want to read the in-depth look at each item. We’ll be listing the general names and upgrades for the starter items that will release when Season 8 goes live.

Carry starters

Standard starter item

Death’s toll 650g +15 Physical Power +35 Magical Power +75 Health PASSIVE – Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack restores 0.4% of your Maximum Health and+1.0% of your Maximum Mana. Basic Attacks that deal AoE damage restore half as much for each enemy hit after the first. Can be upgraded at level 20. No longer heals off of towers and phoenixes. This item no longer procs on “immune” jungle camps



Upgraded forms

Death’s Embrace 2150g +65 Physical Power +110 Magical Power +200 Health Passive – Hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack restores 3% of your Health and Mana. Basic Attacks that deal AoE damage restore half as much for each enemy hit after the first. Can be upgraded at level 20. No longer heals off of towers and phoenixes This item no longer procs on “immune” jungle camps

Death’s Temper 2150g +50 Physical Power +75 Magical Power +30% Attack Speed +100 Health Passive – When an enemy dies near you gain 1 stack of Temper that provides 3.5% increased Basic Attack Power for 10s, maximum of 10 stacks. When an enemy god dies near you gain 5 stacks. Increased range at which you can gain stacks from fallen enemies from 30 units to 80 units.



Farming carry starter item

Gilded Arrow 650g +20 Basic Attack Damage +50 Health +7 MP5 PASSIVE – Every 10s a nearby enemy minion is marked , prioritizing the highest health minion. If you secure the killing blow on that minion you gain 7 bonus gold and 20% attack speed for 8s, and restore 20 Mana. This Item should no longer mark jungle bosses



Upgraded forms

Diamond Arrow 2150g +80 Basic Attack Damage +100 Health PASSIVE – When you kill an enemy you gain 7 gold and 20% attack speed for 8s, stacking up to 3 times. If you kill an enemy god you gain 3 stacks and 21 gold immediately.



Ornate Arrow 2150g +60 Basic Attack Damage +10% Attack Speed +5% Critical Strike Chance +150 Health PASSIVE – All sources of gold gain are increased by 5%. For every 100 gold in you have gain 1.25% Attack Speed and 1% Critical Strike Chance, up to a maximum of 25 stacks.



Utility carry item

Leather Cowl 700g +15 Physical Power +5 MP5 +7% Physical Lifesteal +7% Attack Speed Passive – While you are near an allied god you gain 10% Attack Speed. While you are alone you gain 5% Movement Speed.



Upgraded forms

Hunter’s Cowl (Leather Cowl at level 20 2200g +60 Physical Power +15% Physical Lifesteal +15% Attack Speed Passive – While you are near an allied god you gain a 25% Attack Speed aura. If you are alone you gain 10% Movement Speed



Leader’s Cowl (Leather Cowl at level 20) 2200g +50 Physical Power +300 Health +15% Physical Lifesteal +15% Attack Speed AURA – You provide 5% increased Power to all nearby allied gods. This aura gains a bonus stack for each ally god within X units causing it to provide an additional 3% increased Power. For each enemy god within X units a stack is removed.



Solo Starters

Standard starter item

Warrior’s Axe 650g +15 Physical Power +15 Magical Power +10 Physical Protection +10 Magical Protection PASSIVE – Damaging an enemy god steals 25 health away from your target and restores it to you. This effect can only occur once every 10s.



Upgraded forms

Sundering Axe (Warrior’s Axe at level 20) 2150g +40 Physical Power +65 Magical Power +30 Physical Protections +30 Magical Protections. Passive – Damaging an enemy god steals 4% of their Current Health + 2% of your total protections from items away from your Target and restores it to you. This effect can only occur once every 7 seconds. Requires 400 total protections to reach cap Maximum Bonus Damage is 14% of the enemy’s current health



Axe of Animosity (Warrior’s Axe at level 20) 2100g +300 Health +35 Physical Protection +35 Magical Protection +30% Crowd Control Reduction Now has the passive previously found on the Animosity Starter Upgrade and decreased the damage from 3% to 2.5% PASSIVE – Your Basic Attacks deal bonus damage equal to 2.5% of your Maximum Health as Magical Damage to enemies and structures.



Aggressive starter item

Bluestone Pendant 700g +15 Physical Power +15 HP5 +10 MP5 Reworked PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities take an additional 60 Physical Damage over 2s. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s. This effect no longer stacks, only refreshes



Upgraded forms

Bluestone Brooch (Bluestone Pendant at level 20) 2200g +45 Physical Power +200 Health +30 HP5 +30 MP5 Reworked PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging abilities take an additional 200 (+15% of their Current Health) as Physical Damage over 2s. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s. This effect no longer stacks, only refreshes



Corrupted Bluestone (Bluestone Pendant at level 20) 2200g+50 Physical Power+20 HP5 +20 MP5 Reworked PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities are corrupted, taking 250 Physical Damage over 5s and reducing their Attack Speed by 10%. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s. Each time you apply corruption you gain 10% Attack Speed and 4% increased Protections for 6s, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. This effect no longer stacks, only refreshes



Magical protection starter item

Warding Sigil 650g +75 Health +15 Magical Protection +10 Physical Protection +15 Physical Power Reworked PASSIVE – When you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Dampening, gaining 5 Protections for 5s and healing for 1% of your Max Health. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack twice.



Upgraded forms

Sigil of the Old Guard (Warding Sigil at level 20) 2150g +200 Health +35 Physical Power +45 Physical Protection +75 Magical Protection Reworked PASSIVE – When you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Dampening, gaining 5 Protections for 5s and healing for 1% of your Max Health. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack twice.



Infused Sigil (Warding Sigil at level 20) 2150g +350 Health +350 Health +35 Magical Protection +35 Physical Protection Reworked PASSIVE – You gain 5% Damage Mitigation. Whenever you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Rebuke, providing an additional 4% Damage Mitigation for 8s and healing for 3% of your Max Health. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack up to three times.



Mid Starters

Standard starter item

Vampiric Shroud +30 Magical Power +7 MP5 +5% Magical Lifesteal PASSIVE – Damaging any enemies with an ability gives you bonus 4 health and 6 mana. Can only trigger once per target per ability.



Upgraded forms

Blood-soaked Shroud (Vampiric Shroud at level 20) 2200g +95 Magical Power +300 Health +15 MPG +15% Magical Lifesteal PASSIVE – Damaging any enemy with an ability restores 12 Health, 6 Mana and provide a stack 1% Magical Lifesteal for 6s. This can stack infinitely. Can only trigger once per target per ability.



Sacrificial Shroud (Vampiric Shroud at level 20) 2200g +115 Magical Power +15 MPG +40 Physical Protection +15% Magical Lifesteal PASSIVE – Your abilities deal 15% more damage, but cost 5% of your Maximum Health.



Cooldown starter item

Sands of Time 700g +25 Magical Power +10 MP5 +10% Cooldown Reduction PASSIVE – This item grants 2 MP5 per 10% of your missing Mana.



Upgraded forms

Pendulum of Ages (Sands of Time at level 20) 2200g +90 Magical Power +20 MP5 +20% Cooldown Reduction Passive – This item grants 4 MP5 per 10% Missing Mana. This item grants 10 Magical Power per 10% Available Mana.



The Alternate Timeline (Sands of Time at level 20) 2200g +70 Magical Power +45 Protections +10% Cooldown Reduction Passive – When you would die you instead find an alternate timeline you are alive, becoming CC Immune, Damage Immune, and unable to act. After 1.75s you are restored to 25% Health and Mana and can act again. This can only occur once every 6 minutes.



Aggressive starter item

Conduit Gem 700g +25 Magical Power +10 MP5 +100 Mana Passive – Every second you gain a stack of Arcane Energy, causing your next damaging ability to deal an additional 2 True Damage and remove all stacks. This effect stacks up to 20 times.



Upgrade forms

Archmage’s Gem (Conduit Gem at level 20) 2200g +120 Magical power +200 Mana +25 MP5 Passive – Every 1s you gain a stack of Demise, causing your next damaging ability to deal an additional 1.5% of your Magical Power in damage and remove all stacks. This effect stacks up to 20 times.



Gem of Focus (Conduit of Gem at level 20) 2200g +100 Magical Power +150 Health +15 MP5 Passive – Every time you cast an ability that costs mana you gain a stack of Focus for 10s, providing 5% Movement Speed, 5% Damage Increase, stacking up to 3 times.



Jungle Starters

Standard starter item

Bumba’s Dagger 600g +50 Health +50 Mana +7 Physical Power +12 Magical Power PASSIVE – Your Basic Attacks deal +15 True Damage and your Abilities deal +30% Damage versus Jungle Monsters. When a Jungle Monster is killed you are restored for 10% of the Monster’s Health and 25 Mana. Can be upgraded at level 20.



Upgraded forms

Bumba’s Spear (Bumba’s Dagger at level 20) 2100g +70 Physical Power +105 Magical Power +10% Penetration +10% Cooldown Reduction Passive – Your Basic Attacks deal +50 True Damage and your Abilities +50% damage against Jungle Monsters, Structures, and Jungle Bosses. When any of these die you are healed for 10% of their Health, restore 10% of your Mana, and are given 10 gold. This item no longer procs on “immune” jungle camps



Bumba’s Hammer (Bumba’s Dagger at level 20) 2100g +50 Physical Power +70 Magical Power +10% Cooldown Reduction +150 Health Passive – After casting an ability your next Basic Attack deals an additional 80 True Damage. After hitting a Basic Attack empowered by Bumba’s Hammer, your active cooldowns are reduced by 1s and you are healed for 5% of your Maximum Health.



Attack speed starter item

Eye of the Jungle 650g +10 Physical Power +20 Magical Power +10 HP5 +7% Attack Speed While in the Jungle you gain 20 HP5 and 15 MP5 Passive – You deal 30% increased damage to Jungle Monsters. Upon defeating a Large Jungle Monster, place a ward that lasts for 30 seconds.



Upgrade forms

Seer of the Jungle (Eye of the Jungle at level 20) 2150g +65 Physical Power +95 Magical Power +35 Physical Protection +25% Attack Speed Passive – You deal 35% increased damage to Jungle Monsters and Jungle Bosses. Upon defeating a Large Jungle Monster or Jungle Boss, you gain the ability to see Wards for 30s.



Protector of the Jungle (Eyes of the Jungle at level 20) 2150g +70 Physical Power +100 Magical Power +35 Physical Protection +35% Attack Speed Passive – While in the jungle you gain 15% Power and 12% Protections.



Aggressive starter item

Manikin Scepter 750g +10 Basic Attack Damage +10 Physical Protection When you defeat Jungle Monsters who are burned you restore 15 Health and 15 Mana Enemies hit by your Basic Attacks are burned, taking 20 Physical Damage over 2s and have their Attack Speed reduced by 3.5%. Jungle Monsters take 4x the amount of damage. This effect can stack up to 4 times. Can be upgraded at level 20.



Upgraded forms

Manikin Mace (Manikin Scepter at level 20) 2250g +50 Basic Attack Damage +100 Health +30 Physical Protection Passive – Enemies hit by your Basic Attacks are burned, taking 60 physical damage over 2s and have their Attack Speed slowed by 10%. Jungle Monsters and Bosses take quadruple damage. This effect can stack up to 4 times.



Manikin Hidden Blade (Manikin Scepter at level 20) 2250g +90 Magical Power +70 Physical Power +30 Physical Protection +5 Damage Reduction Passive – If you have not taken or dealt damage in the last 5s and hit an enemy god, Jungle Monster, or Jungle Boss, they immediately take 15% of their Current Health as Physical Damage and are slowed by 20% for 5s.



Support Starter Items

Standard starter item

Sentinel’s Gift 550g +75 Health +10 Physical Protection +10 Magical Protection +7 MP5 PASSIVE – Being within assist range of a minion or jungle camp monster death without dealing the killing blow awards 7 bonus gold, and also restores +12 Health and +8 Mana. If you are not near an allied god for 20 seconds or more, this passive is disabled.



Upgrade forms

Sentinel’s Boon (Sentinel’s Gift at level 20) +1800g +300 Health +45 Physical Protection +45 Magical Protection +20 MP5 PASSIVE – Assisting an enemy target dying provides 15 Bonus Gold and restores 3% of your Health and Mana.



Sentinel’s Embrace (Sentinel’s Gift at level 20) 1800g +30 Physical Protection +30 Magical Protection +200 Health +20 MP5 Aura Range – 55 units PASSIVE – Evenly split 80 Physical and Magical Protection among all nearby allied gods and yourself. If you are alone you only gain 40 Physical and Magical Protection.



Tactical starter item

Benevolence (Tactical support starter item) 600g +75 Health +10 HP5 +10 MP5 This item now has a minimum bonus gold and bonus XP value of 1 Passive – Gain 3GP5 and 1 XPP5 (+0.5 per level). Any time you would gain experience or gold from an enemy dying you only take 90% and share 10% with nearby allies.



Upgrade forms

Compassion (Benevolence at level 20) 1850g +300 Health +60 Magical Protections +45 HP5 +15 MP5 Aura Range – 70 Units PASSIVE – Damage taken by nearby allies is reduced by 15%, up to a maximum of 100 damage. The reduced damage is redirected to you as Magical Damage. If this redirected damage would kill you, it does not get redirected.



Heroism (Benevolence at level 20) 1850g +400 Health +20 HP5 +20 MP5 PASSIVE – When an ally god within 55 units of you is hit by a hard crowd control effect, give them a shield equal to 15% of your Maximum Health. This effect can only occur once every 8s.



Aggressive starter item

War Flag 600g +10 Physical Protection +10 Magical Protection +100 Health +10 MP5 Reworked PASSIVE – Getting the assist for an enemy minion or jungle monster dying will provide 8 Bonus gold, restore 5 Health and 5 Mana. You and nearby allied gods also receive a stack that gives 1% Movement Speed and 2% Attack Speed for 8s to nearby allies up to 10 stacks. If you are not within 30 units of an allied god for 20 seconds this passive is disabled until you are near an allied god again.



Upgrade forms

War Banner (Warflag at level 20) 1850g +40 Physical Power +40 Magical Power +300 Health +15 MP5 Reworked PASSIVE – You gain 6 GP5 if you have the lowest gold on your team. Getting an assist for an enemy dying provides a stack that provides 2% Movement Speed and 4% Attack Speed for 8s to nearby allies up to 10 stacks. When you’ve gained 4 or more stacks from assists, once per ability, each time you damage an enemy god you restore 1.25% Health and 1.25% Mana to nearby allies within 55 units and refresh the duration of these stacks.



Spartan Flag (Warflag at level 20) 1850g +40 Physical Power +65 Magical Power +300 Health +15 MP5 PASSIVE – When you damage an enemy god you call down a Spartan Flag at your location, providing 10% increased Power to allies standing in the radius. Lasts for 10s, can only occur once every 10s.



Neutral Starters

Tainted Steel 600g +15 Physical Power +25 Magical Power +15 Magical Protection +15 Physical Protection Passive: Enemy Gods that you hit have their healing taken reduced by 20% for 6s. You are healed for 100% of the healing reduced.



Upgrade forms

Tainted Breastplate (Tainted Steel at level 20) 2100g +50 Physical Power +75 Magical Power +30 Magical Protection +80 Physical Protection Passive: Enemy Gods that you hit have their healing taken reduced by 50% for 5s.

