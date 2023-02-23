All substories and side quests in Like A Dragon: Ishin! and how to start them
Complete every side quest in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
There are dozen of substories for you to explore in Like a Dragon: Ishin! where you’ll be helping out the common folk. These are side quests you can choose to work on as you progress through the main story, but they only unlock when you reach certain points in the game. You’ll need to be in a specific region to unlock them, which means you’ll want to wander around to make sure you find each one before you move on to the next chapter. This guide covers all substories and side quests in Like a Dragon: Ishin! and how you start them.
How to find all substories in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
There are over 70 substories for you to find while playing the main story. Some won’t be available until you reach a specific chapter, so if you’ve looked everywhere for the next one, it might be a good idea to focus on the major story quests before going forward.
This is every substory you can find and how you start them in Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- A Clean Streak: This quest is available in Chapter 3, and you start it by entering the bathhouse in Fushimi
- A Man and his Sack: This quest is available in Chapter 3, and you start it by finding the inari sushi spot on the west side of Fushimi
- A Warlord’s Ambition: This substory can be completed when you have access to Another Life, and you’ve prepared at least 10 meals
- All in the Hips: This substory is available during Chapter 2, and you can start it by finding the Umai Udon shop in Fushimi
- Bluffin’ Up the Wrong Alley: You can find this substory after you reach Chapter 6, and you can visit the Gambling Den in Sannocho
- Bralwer Incarnate: You can find this side quest in Chapter 6, by heading over to the Mukurogai’s first floor and find the brawler at this location. It is required to complete the Ee Ja Nai Ka side quest before this unlocks
- Brawler Enlightened: This side quest is available in Chapter 10, and you can find it by returning to Mukurogai, after having completed Brawler Incarnate.
- Brawler For Hire: This is quest is available at chapter 4, and you need to have completed Ee Ja Nai Ka side quest. You can start it by heading over to Mukurogai.
- Can I Quote You on That?: You can find this side quest in Chapter 7, which appears at East Umekojicho, when a cutscene occurs. Someone proposes to have an interview with you, and you’ll need to return to the barracks to have it.
- Death of the Author: This substory appears in Chapter 2, and you can find it in the Teradaya inn.
- Deceitful Deity: This is a substory that you can start in Chapter 2, and you can find it on Karasuma street
- Ea Ja Not Ka: This substory is available starting in Chapter 3, and you can find it in East Umekojicho, close to the shrine.
- Ee Ja Nai Ka: This substory unlocks in Chapter 2. You can find it in Yashikimachi, and it will be on Main Street
- Enter the Black Panther Couriers: This substory appears in Chapter 5, and you can find it on the Rakunai bridge.
- Finders Weepers: This substory becomes available in Chapter 4. However, you’ll also need to make sure you make progress in Another Life and have at least rank four trust with Haruka before this quest appears, which starts by finding a diary in Gion in the southeast area. Look for a shrine in this area to find the diary.
- Global Fraud: You can start this substory in Chapter 3, and you can start it by speaking with the old man on Teramachi street.
- Hope Blossoms Again: This side quest is available when you reach Chapter 4. You can start it in Mibu, head to the northern path that goes beyond a shrine, and seek out a barking dog.
- I’ll Miss You, Miho: This side quest starts in Chapter 3. You need to head over to Kawaramachi street, close to Nichibuza.
- Invasion of the Black Ships?: This substory appears in Chapter 7. You can start it by heading to South Fushimi Ichibangai, and locating two men speaking with one another.
- It’s a Long Story: This side quest starts in Chapter 2. You can find it in Fushimi, to the north of the Wood Cutter.
- It’s a Long Story: Epilogue: This substory is available in Chapter 2. You can find it in Fushimi, close to the Wood Cutter.
- It’s a Long Story: The Final Chapter: This side quest is available in Chapter 2. It starts at the same spot in Fushimi, north of the Wood Cutter.
- It’s What’s on the Inside: You can find this Substory in Chapter 5. Head over to the western side of Mibu.
- Mama Ryoma: You can find this substory in Chapter 4. You’ll need to locate three children talking with each other in Mibu, and they’ll have a request for you.
- Nichibuza’s Newest Fan: This side quest is available in Chapter 3. You can find it in Kawaramachi, at the entrance of Nichibuza.
- Night of the Living Rumor: This side quest appears in Chapter 7. You can find two men talking on the east side of Mukurogai. Make sure you’re visiting this area during the day, as the substory won’t appear at night.
- Palanquin Paladin: This substory appears in Chapter 6. You can find it in Rakugai, Umekojicho, near the Chicken Racing activity.
- Scented Water: You can find this substory in Chapter 4. It will be to Shinmachi in Fushimi, and speak to the woman standing next to the ferryman.
- Soft and Supple: This side quest appears in Chapter 3. You can visit it by heading to the ort hof Yamabuki, in Gion.
- Sonno Joui: This side quest appears in Chapter 3. You need to head to the alleyway of the Rakugai Arms Dealer.
- Talkin’ Tosa: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. You can find it in Kawaramachi, and over by Nichibuza. Look for a man asking about trying to find someone from Tosa.
- The Amnesiac: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. You can find this one on the way to Kiyomiza Temple.
- The Bad Side of Town: This substory appears in Chapter 4. You can find it in Mukurogai.
- The Barking Dog: This substory can appear in Chapter 4. You can find it in Rakunai, heading over to East Shijo Street, and you’ll find the cutscene of a barking dog on your route. You will need to have unlocked Another Life before this substory appears.
- The Battered Defender: This side story appears in Chapter 5. You can find a man standing in a corner on the route from North Fushimi to South Umekojicho.
- The Boy who Cried Bear: This substory appears in Chapter 5. You can find the Bear Boy by searching the western area of Mibu. You must have completed It’s What’s on The Inside before this substory appears.
- The Boy who Loves Veggies: This side quest appears in chapter 4. You can find a crying child on the east side of Mibu.
- The Desperate Fisherman: This side quest appears in Chapter 2. You can find this on the southeast side of Shinmachi.
- The Filthy Cat: You can find this side quest in Chapter 4. A cat will show up in South Yashikimachi, in Fushimi. You will need to unlock Another Life before this substory shows up.
- The Frequently Lost Courier: This side quest appears in Chapter 3. This appears to the right of Teradaya.
- The Hungry Cat: You can find this substory in Chapter 4. Look for a cat in East Umekojicho, to the right of Unyuan.
- The Hungry Sumo Wrestler: This side quest appears in Chapter 5. You can find a sumo wrestler on the street in South Teramachi.
- The Injured Dog: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. It will be on the first floor of Mukurogai. You need to have unlocked Another Life before this substory appears.
- The Injured Grandma: This substory appears in Chapter 4. You can find an injured old woman in Teramachi, close to the river.
- The Junk Boy: This substory appears in Chapter 2. You can start this by going to the right of Teradaya inn.
- The Last Stand of the Panthers: This substory appears in Chapter 5. It will be outside Teradaya Inn.
- The Love-Starved Husband: This substory appears in Chapter 4. Head from East Shijo Street to Teramachi.
- The Lucky Cat: You can find this substory in Chapter 4. You need to head over to Karasuma Street, and find a man bowing to a cat.
- The Mochi Mystery: You can find this side quest in Chapter 3. Head to the north of Kurogane Smithing, and speak with the group of men in the corner.
- The Mysterious Merchant: You can find this substory in Chapter 4. Head to the southwest of the Arms Dealer, and speak with the man on the other side of the booths. You need to have unlocked Another Life for this quest to appear.
- The Oblivious Woman: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. You can find it while on Karasuma street, heading over to Teramachi. You need to have Another Life unlocked for this side quest to appear.
- The Panthers’ Leading Man: This side quest appears in Chapter 5. You can start it by going to Sushi Zanmai on Teramachi Street.
- The Panthers’ Playmaker: This substory appears in Chapter 5. It only shows up after completing The Panthers’ Leading Man, and you receive a letter at your Another Life house. You’ll then need to head to the south bridge in Rakugai to start the quest.
- The Patient Dog: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. Look for the dog to the south of Fushimi’s dojo, close to the Ebisu Pawn Shop.
- The Reclusive Son: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. Go to East Umekojicho and close to Scarecrow Chateu. Look for two people arguing with each other to start this quest.
- The Revolutionary Chef: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. A chef will sniff you at Asahi. You need to have created at least one meal at Another Life for this to happen.
- The Servile Beggar: This substory appears in Chapter 4. There will be a beggar at the Mukurogai.
- The Sexy Madam: This side quest appears in Chapter 4. Close to the Kitchen Aoba, speak to a woman standing next to a tree.
- The Spitfire Debt CollectorL: This side quest appears after you’ve completed The Spitfire Town Protector from Chapter 4. It will be at the entrance of the Kurogane Smithing building.
- The Spitfire Lie Detector: This appears after completing The Spitfire Debt Collector, and it will be at the same location outside the Kurogane Smithing building.
- The Spitfire Town Protector: This substory appears in Chapter 4, outside the chicken racing den in Umekojicho.
- The Sword Nut: This side quest appears in Chapter 3. Head to Sannocho, close to the Gambling Den.
- The Thrash Dealer: This substory appears in Chapter 4. You can find it in the Mukurogai, next to the closed door.
- The Unwilling Courier: This substory starts in Chapter 5. You can find it on Rakunai bridge.
- The Way of the Sammerai: This substory begins in Chapter 6. It appears in Fushimi, close to the Ebisu Pawn shop.
- The Woodcutter: This side quest appears in Chapter 2. You can find it in south Yashikimachi.
- Who’s Entertaining Who?: This substory appears in Chapter 3. You can find it in Rakugai, going into Sannocho.