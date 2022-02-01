All Supply Drop and loot changes in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance introduces plenty of changes — buffs, nerfs, a new character, and plenty of changes to loot spawns and Supply Drops. If all of that seems like a lot, look no further; we’re about to break everything down here, starting with the changes to Supply Drops and loot.

The Alternator is making a return to the pool of ground loot, while the Volt is swapping places with it in care packages. In order to make the Volt more enticing, it is also getting two extra bullets in each magazine, and each bullet has a damage boost of two damage per bullet.

Also receiving some changes are the Replicators, the machines where you can turn in crafting materials for valuable supplies. The Flatline heavy assault rifle and Longbow DMR sniper rifle will be exclusive to the Replicators, which means they won’t be available in the normal supply bins around the map anymore. However, with a good amount of materials scattered throughout the different maps, this could lead to more consistency in the availability of those weapons.

In order to make sure that the Flatline isn’t ending games too quickly for everyone with its newfound availability, Respawn did detail that they were adding a little nerf to the weapon — one less damage per bullet, placing it a little closer to the rest of its ground loot competition.