What are Mad Maggie’s abilities in Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance?

As revealed from Apex Legends’ Stories from the Outlands animated short, the battle royale will be welcoming a new Legend to its group when Season 12: Defiance releases. This incoming member, Mad Maggie, surely holds a much more aggressive personality than others in the game, and the same might go for her abilities.

At the time of writing, developer Respawn Entertainment has not yet confirmed what Mad Maggie’s moveset looks like, but there are a few hints as to what players may witness. For one, an image on Apex Legend’s webpage seemingly points to Maggie being able to attack enemies with a device that activates a vicious metal chain. It isn’t clear whether this will be her ultimate ability, but it appears as if the weapon can stretch long enough to hit multiple enemies at a time.

The site’s images also suggests that Maggie could be another character who wields a shield in some capacity. Although it could be believed to be her passive ability, one shot displays the shield being alarmingly small, leaving many to think this item could be used to melee opponents. That may be the case, considering key art shows the Legend on the verge of swinging the shield while it is conducting electricity.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Despite Respawn leaving many fans questioning her powers, expect more information revolving around Mad Maggie’s full moveset to be detailed closer to Season 12’s release on January 27.

