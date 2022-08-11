All Tanium bundles and their prices in Tower of Fantasy

While it’s possible to get everything you could ever want in Tower of Fantasy by playing, after a certain point, the gacha grind goes from constant windfalls to endless drudgery. If you have the patience or enjoy that sort of thing, you won’t ever need to spend a cent. If you want to expedite the process and get as many Special Weapon pulls as possible, you can spend real-world money to buy Tanium, the premium currency in Tower of Fantasy. With Tanium, you can buy Limited Gift Packs and Daily Supply Boxes to get Dark Crystals, which turn into Nuclei for use in the gacha system.

Here are all the Tanium bundles, their prices, and bonuses in Tower of Fantasy.

Tanium bundles and bonuses

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are six progressively more expensive Tanium bundles available in Tower of Fantasy. Purchasing them will immediately put the Tanium in your inventory, and the first time you buy a bundle, you’ll receive an equivalent amount of Dark Crystals. Below are all the bundles, their prices, and Dark Crystal amounts.

60 Tanium (60 bonus Dark Crystals): $0.99.

(60 bonus Dark Crystals): $0.99. 300 Tanium (300 bonus Dark Crystals): $4.99

(300 bonus Dark Crystals): $4.99 980 Tanium (980 bonus Dark Crystals): $14.99

(980 bonus Dark Crystals): $14.99 1,980 Tanium (1,980 bonus Dark Crystals): $29.99

(1,980 bonus Dark Crystals): $29.99 3,280 Tanium (3,280 bonus Dark Crystals): $49.99

(3,280 bonus Dark Crystals): $49.99 6,480 Tanium (6,480 bonus Dark Crystals): $99.99

Once you purchase the Tanium, you can take it to the Daily Supply Box and Limited Gift Pack store pages and spend it on items there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The highest-cost item currently is the August Gift Pack, which costs 3,280 Tanium, or $50. You get 20 Red Nuclei, 10 Special Vouchers, and several bundles of high-end upgrade materials for your purchase. There are also several smaller bundles in the Limited section, and you can buy Daily Supply Boxes or pay in advance for a whole week for 2,646 Tanium, a 10% discount off the total cost of purchasing everything day-to-day.