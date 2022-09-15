All Test Your Mettle event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Test Your Mettle event in Pokémon Go will feature multiple Steel-type Pokémon for you to catch and add to your collection. Some of these Pokémon are considered many of the stronger options in the mobile game, and we highly encourage players to seek them out to earn Candy and XL Candy. A good way to find these Pokémon is to complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks. This guide covers all Test Your Mettle event-exclusive Field Research tasks and the rewards you can receive in Pokémon Go.

All event-exclusive Test Your Mettle Field Research tasks and rewards

The Field Research tasks will appear when you spin the dials of a Poké Stop or a Gym. You can find these at notable landmarks throughout your local area. You will need to have at least one open slot, and you can only carry three of these at a time. You can carry four if the fourth one is your daily Field Research. You will know you have an event-exclusive Field Research task because it will have an orange icon around it, and at the bottom of the Field Research task request, it says, “event-exclusive.”

You can carry this for as long as you want, but you want to complete it quickly to find more. However, these Field Research tasks will stop appearing when the Test Your Mettle event ends on September 22.

These are all the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards you can earn during Test Your Mettle.

Catch five Pokémon – Magnemite encounter

Catch 10 Pokémon – Drilbur and Pineco encounters

Catch 15 Pokémon – Beldum encounter

Evolve two Steel-type Pokéon – 50 Mega Scizor or Mega Steelix Mega Energy

Power up five Steel-type Pokémon – Togedemaru

Some of the better rewards include a chance to catch Togedemaur, catching 10 Pokémon to encounter Drilbur, and catching 15 Pokémon to encounter a Beldum.