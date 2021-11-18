All TMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Get your skills in order.
One of the best parts of playing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, like any other Pokémon game, is coming up with the perfect moveset for your Pokémon. This means getting you hands-on all the TMs so that you can train them up as needed.
You should also keep in mind that the TMs in Pokémon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl are single-use, so once you use them, they are gone and you will need to get another one. Not all Pokémon can use every TM, so you’ll also need to mix and match accordingly.
Below, you can find a full list of all the TMs that are available in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
- TM01 – Focus Punch
- TM02 – Dragon Claw
- TM03 – Water Pulse
- TM04 – Calm Mind
- TM05 – Roar
- TM06 – Toxic
- TM07 – Hail
- TM08 – Bulk Up
- TM09 – Bullet Seed
- TM10 – Work Up
- TM11 – Sunny Day
- TM12 – Taunt
- TM13 – Ice Beam
- TM14 – Blizzard
- TM15 – Hyper Beam
- TM16 – Light Screen
- TM17 – Protect
- TM18 – Rain Dance
- TM19 – Giga Drain
- TM20 – Safeguard
- TM21 – Dazzling Gleam
- TM22 – Solar Beam
- TM23 – Iron Tail
- TM24 – Thunderbolt
- TM25 – Thunder
- TM26 – Earthquake
- TM27 – Low Sweep
- TM28 – Dig
- TM29 – Psychic
- TM30 – Shadow Ball
- TM31 – Brick Break
- TM32 – Double Team
- TM33 – Reflect
- TM34 – Shock Wave
- TM35 – Flamethrower
- TM36 – Sludge Bomb
- TM37 – Sandstorm
- TM38 – Fire Blast
- TM39 – Rock Tomb
- TM40 – Aerial Ace
- TM41 – Torment
- TM42 – Facade
- TM43 – Volt Switch
- TM44 – Rest
- TM45 – Attract
- TM46 – Thief
- TM47 – Steel Wing
- TM48 – Skill Swap
- TM49 – Scald
- TM50 – Overheat
- TM51 – Roost
- TM52 – Focus Blast
- TM53 – Energy Ball
- TM54 – False Swipe
- TM55 – Brine
- TM56 – Fling
- TM57 – Charge Beam
- TM58 – Endure
- TM59 – Dragon Pulse
- TM60 – Drain Punch
- TM61 – Will-O-Wisp
- TM62 – Bug Buzz
- TM63 – Nasty Plot
- TM64 – Explosion
- TM65 – Shadow Claw
- TM66 – Payback
- TM67 – Recycle
- TM68 – Giga Impact
- TM69 – Rock Polish
- TM70 – Flash
- TM71 – Stone Edge
- TM72 – Avalanche
- TM73 – Thunder Wave
- TM74 – Gyro Ball
- TM75 – Swords Dance
- TM76 – Stealth Rock
- TM77 – Psych Up
- TM78 – Snarl
- TM79 – Dark Pulse
- TM80 – Rock Slide
- TM81 – X-Scissor
- TM82 – Sleep Talk
- TM83 – Bulldoze
- TM84 – Poison Jab
- TM85 – Dream Eater
- TM86 – Grass Knot
- TM87 – Swagger
- TM88 – Pluck
- TM89 – U-turn
- TM90 – Substitute
- TM91 – Flash Cannon
- TM92 – Trick Room
- TM93 – Cut
- TM94 – Fly
- TM95 – Surf
- TM96 – Strength
- TM97 – Defog
- TM98 – Rock Smash
- TM99 – Waterfall
- TM100 – Rock Climb