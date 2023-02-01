All Trading Post rewards in World of Warcraft – February 2023

World of Warcraft is looking to give its players more unique ways to earn rewards via a new monthly system called The Trading Post. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month simply for logging in and can spend it on cosmetics, mounts, pets, toys, and more at this new location. They can even earn additional currency by completing activities in a provided log. The items cycle every month, and some of them are unique to the Trading Post. Here are all the Trading Post rewards for this month in World of Warcraft.

Celestial Steed

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Mount

Cost: 900 Trader’s Tender

Garrlok

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Pet

Cost: 750 Trader’s Tender

Ensemble: Swashbuckling Buccaneer’s Slops

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Armor Set

Cost: 650 Trader’s Tender

Iridescent Warcloak

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Cloak

Cost: 75 Trader’s Tender

Vagabond’s Rosey Threads

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Armor Set

Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender

Wanderer’s Rosey Trappings

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Armor Set

Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender

Infiltrator’s Bandolier

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Backpack

Cost: 250 Trader’s Tender

Operative’s Bandolier

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Backpack

Cost: 250 Trader’s Tender

Rosy Corsage

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Hand

Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender

Fetid Bouquet

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Offhand

Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender

Fury of the Firelord

Image via Activision Blizzard

tem Type: 1-Hand Mace

Cost: 750 Trader’s Tender

Squire’s Etched Warhammer

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: 2-Hand Mace

Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender

Shard of Frozen Secrets

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Dagger

Cost: 200 Trader’s Tender

Azure Scalesworn Longbow

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Bow

Cost: 200 Trader’s Tender

Shattered Voidspire

Image via Activision Blizzard

Item Type: Staff

Cost: 500 Trader’s Tender

Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn

Image via Activision Blizzard

Completing activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in your Adventure Guide will unlock this month’s bonus reward – the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount.