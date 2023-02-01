All Trading Post rewards in World of Warcraft – February 2023
World of Warcraft is looking to give its players more unique ways to earn rewards via a new monthly system called The Trading Post. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month simply for logging in and can spend it on cosmetics, mounts, pets, toys, and more at this new location. They can even earn additional currency by completing activities in a provided log. The items cycle every month, and some of them are unique to the Trading Post. Here are all the Trading Post rewards for this month in World of Warcraft.
Celestial Steed
Item Type: Mount
Cost: 900 Trader’s Tender
Garrlok
Item Type: Pet
Cost: 750 Trader’s Tender
Ensemble: Swashbuckling Buccaneer’s Slops
Item Type: Armor Set
Cost: 650 Trader’s Tender
Iridescent Warcloak
Item Type: Cloak
Cost: 75 Trader’s Tender
Vagabond’s Rosey Threads
Item Type: Armor Set
Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender
Wanderer’s Rosey Trappings
Item Type: Armor Set
Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender
Infiltrator’s Bandolier
Item Type: Backpack
Cost: 250 Trader’s Tender
Operative’s Bandolier
Item Type: Backpack
Cost: 250 Trader’s Tender
Rosy Corsage
Item Type: Hand
Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender
Fetid Bouquet
Item Type: Offhand
Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender
Fury of the Firelord
tem Type: 1-Hand Mace
Cost: 750 Trader’s Tender
Squire’s Etched Warhammer
Item Type: 2-Hand Mace
Cost: 100 Trader’s Tender
Shard of Frozen Secrets
Item Type: Dagger
Cost: 200 Trader’s Tender
Azure Scalesworn Longbow
Item Type: Bow
Cost: 200 Trader’s Tender
Shattered Voidspire
Item Type: Staff
Cost: 500 Trader’s Tender
Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn
Completing activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in your Adventure Guide will unlock this month’s bonus reward – the Ash’adar, Harbinger of Dawn mount.