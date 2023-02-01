Where to find the Trading Post in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is looking to give its players more unique ways to earn rewards via a new monthly system called The Trading Post. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month simply for logging in and can spend it on cosmetics, mounts, pets, toys, and more at this new location. They can even earn additional currency by completing activities in a provided log. The items cycle every month, and some of them are unique to the Trading Post. Let’s take a look at where the Trading Post can be found for both the Alliance and the Horde.

Where is the Alliance Trading Post in World of Warcraft?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Alliance Trading Post, T&W (Tawny and Wilder), is located in the Mage Quarter in Stormwind, specifically just outside the Stockade in the northeast portion of the quarter along the water.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Where is the Horde Trading Post in World of Warcraft?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Horde Trading Post, Zen’shiri Trading Post, is next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar. Specifically, it is just to the left of the construct where the guild vendor used to be located.

Image via Activision Blizzard

What is the Trading Post in World of Warcraft

To obtain these unique cosmetic items, players will need to acquire a new account-wide currency called Trader’s Tender. This can be earned in two ways:

Automatically each month: Just by logging in and heading to the Trading Post, you can collect 500 Trader’s Tender every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache.

By completing monthly activities in the Traveler’s Log: A monthly set of activities provides the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender.

If a player wants something but does not have the currency for it, they can lock it in to also be available with the following month’s wares.