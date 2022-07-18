All Tribes of Midgard shift codes (July 2022)

Tribes of Midgard is being developed by Norsfell Games, but it’s being published by Gearbox, and like several Gearbox games, it comes with the ability to turn in shift codes. The shift codes provide you with unique rewards that you can use in the game, or they give you access to premium currency, depending on the code and the rewards. These are all of the Tribes of Midgard shifts that are available and how to redeem them.

How to redeem shift codes

Before you can redeem any shift codes, you want to create a Gearbox account on their shift code website. After creating a shift code account, you’ll then be able to connect any of your platforms and profiles to it. However, for Tribes of Midgard, your primary concern will be for Steam or your Sony account for PlayStation users.

All Tribes of Midgard shift codes

At the time of this writing, no shift codes for Tribes of Midgard have arrived yet. However, the developers expect that they can announce some in the future. You can check out where those might be posted on Gearbox’s official twitter or the Tribes of Midgard twitter page. We’ll be updating this page with any shift codes that are posted.

All expired Tribes of Midgard shift codes

The following codes for Tribes of Midgard have expired and can no longer be redeemed: