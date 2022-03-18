All Trophies and Achievements in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
Chaos. Why does it always have to be Chaos?
Most modern games have their list of trophies and achievements to get and the newest entry in the Final Fantasy series is no different. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might look different than we’re used to from the series, but it is still a JRPG at heart, so you can expect plenty of side missions, optional quests, and final versions of gear that only become accessible late in the game, many with a trophy available for players to unlock.
We’ve got the list of every trophy and achievement in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin below, including the list of secret or hidden trophies.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trophy List
A word of warning for fans who want to go into the game as fresh as possible; many of these trophies have titles that could definitely be considered spoilers for the game’s plot. This includes the name of major questlines and chapters of the game.
- A Tale of Origins and Endings: Acquire all trophies
- Hopes and Dreams: Complete “Illusion at Journey’s End.”
- The Pirate’s Way: Complete “The Journey Begins.”
- The King of the Dark Elves: Complete “Audience with the Dark Elf.”
- Distortion’s Progeny: Complete “Natural Disaster.”
- A Landscape of Memory: Complete “A Familiar Place.”
- The Wind’s Light: Complete “Memories of Wind.”
- Vague Remembrances: Complete “Memories of Poison.”
- The Fire’s Light: Complete “Memories of Fire.”
- Phantom Memories: Complete “Phantoms of the Past.”
- The Earth’s Light: Complete “Memories of Earth.”
- Shared Recollections: Complete “To Remember.”
- The Water’s Light: Complete “Memories of Water.”
- Malice Takes Root: Complete “Schemes of the Past.”
- Duty’s Course: Complete “Remembering Home.”
- Led by the Nose: Complete “The Suffering of Fools.”
- Terminus of Fate: Complete “A Fraught Journey.”
- Origin of True Chaos: Complete the game on CHAOS difficulty.
- Cycle of Darkness: Complete a level 200 mission or higher on CHAOS difficulty.
- Memories of the Distant Past: Complete a side mission.
- Strangers’ Memories: Complete every side mission.
- Manifestation of the Soul: Use a soul burst for the first time.
- Imbued Memories: Use a weapon ability for the first time.
- No Escape: Defeat a cactuar.
- Lantern Smasher: Defeat a tonberry.
- Seeker of Power: Acquire an anima shard.
- Seeker of Ultimate Power: Acquire an anima crystal.
- Artifact Collector: Acquire an artifact.
- Crest Bearer: Use a job crest at the smithy.
- True Potential: Fully upgrade the special effect of a piece of equipment.
- Polymath: Unlock every job affinity bonus for a single job.
- Savant: Unlock every panel in the job tree for a single job.
- Master’s Awakening: Use a master point.
- Job Master: Achieve a Master 4* rank for a job.
- Dark Crystal, Warrior’s Heart: Unlock an advanced job.
- Jack-of-All-Trades: Unlock all jobs.
- Path of the Dark Knight: Unlock the dark knight.
- Path of the Paladin: Unlock the paladin.
- Path of the Ninja: Unlock the ninja.
- Path of the Assassin: Unlock the assassin.
- Path of the Liberator: Unlock the liberator.
- Path of the Breaker: Unlock the breaker.
- Path of the Void Knight: Unlock the void knight.
- Path of the Tyrant: Unlock the tyrant.
- Path of the Sage: Unlock the sage.
- His Name is Garland: Unlock the cyclic warrior.