All Trophies and Achievements in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Most modern games have their list of trophies and achievements to get and the newest entry in the Final Fantasy series is no different. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin might look different than we’re used to from the series, but it is still a JRPG at heart, so you can expect plenty of side missions, optional quests, and final versions of gear that only become accessible late in the game, many with a trophy available for players to unlock.

We’ve got the list of every trophy and achievement in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin below, including the list of secret or hidden trophies.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Trophy List

A word of warning for fans who want to go into the game as fresh as possible; many of these trophies have titles that could definitely be considered spoilers for the game’s plot. This includes the name of major questlines and chapters of the game.