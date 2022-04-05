There are multiple characters for you to find throughout the galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Several of these characters are available to unlock after you complete specific story missions, but you can also find them on the planets you explore. These planets become available as you work your way through the story, and there are several characters on Yavin you can find. These are all unlockable characters in the Yavin Great Temple in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are five characters you can find in the Great Temple. These are all the characters and the tasks you need to complete to unlock them.

Graven Dreis (Red Leader) – Battle Above Yavin 4

G8-R3 – Woola-man’s Best Friend

Emperor’s Royal Guard – Raiders of the Great Temple

Jek Porkins – Keeping the Secret Shooting Gallery

Mon Mothma – Run Run Runyip

A handful of these missions are available when you initially arrive on Yavin IV during Episode IV: A New Hope. However, we highly recommend you progress through the entirety of Episode IV and return to the Great Temple after completing the main story. This way, all of the missions will be available, and you can unlock them all simultaneously. Some of these also require specific character classes, such as a Bounty Hunter for Run Run Runyip, to complete. You can each of them on the map by highlighting the character icon, and designating a waypoint.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of the ones available, Mon Mothma is the trickiest as her mission is hidden on the ground floor, at a locked door. After you open the door, you can find the Run Run Runyip mission to unlock her, inside.