All unlockable characters in Tuanul Village in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Developer Traveller’s Tales has included tons of secrets and collectibles in their previous Lego games, and The Skywalker Saga is no different. They have revamped the core gameplay, which affects all aspects of the game. The Skywalker Saga features many secrets to locate and activate. Characters are back as unlockable secrets, with every planet and location containing several of them. This guide will explain which characters you can unlock in Tuanul Village.

All of these characters are located in Tuanul Village. This location is unlocked during the Episode VII – Force Awakens campaign.

Teedo

Screenshot by Gamepur

Teedo, not to be confused with Teebo, is a character found on planet Jakku. They are scavenger class characters and can be used to dig up secrets all across the galaxy.

Progress into Episode VII – The Force Awakens campaign.

Complete the Luggabeast of Burden side quest.

Travel to Niima Outpost and speak with Teedo.

Sidon Ithano

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sidon is a villainous scoundrel class character who is quick with the blaster. Sidon Ithano also has a visually striking appearance. Here is how to find and unlock this character.

Progress through Episode VII – The Force Awakens

Complete the Dodginess Manifest side quest in Tuanul Village.

Complete the Dodgy Dwellings side quest in Tuanul Village

Travel to Maz’s Castle

Speak with the Stormtrooper to finish the quest chain.

The Sandtrooper

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Sandtrooper is an iconic redesign of the Stormtrooper meant for desert planets such as Jakku and Tatooine. The Sandtrooper is the final character to unlock in Tuanul Village.

Progress through Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

Travel to Naboo – Lake Paonga region.

Complete the Seeking Seeds side quest.

These characters are a solid collection of villain characters to add to your Skywalker Saga party. You don’t need to complete Episode VII to unlock these characters; just progress until you can freely access Jakku.