All vehicle special skills in Saints Row, and how to get them

The new Saints Row game comes with many cool things for the players to do, and one of the best is the special skills for vehicles called Signature Abilities. These special skills make your into vehicles complete beasts. Special skills range from allowing your car to shoot spikes from the sides to ejecting you with your seat out of the car. Here are all vehicle special skills in Saints Row, and how to obtain them.

So far, we have been able to find seven different special vehicle skills in Saints Row. Below is the list of all the special vehicle skills, what they do, and how to unlock them.

Chain & Ball: With this special skill, you can now drag a wrecking ball chained on the back of your vehicle. To unlock the Chain & Ball skill, you will need to perform whopping 100 Towing Payload Smashes.

Crab Steering: This ability allows you to turn or drive your vehicle horizontally. To unlock, you simply need to sideswipe eight enemy vehicles.

Ejector Seats: This special skill throws or rather sends you flying out of your vehicle in the air with your seat. When you are on the roof of your vehicle, you must get off of it with the wingsuit to unlock this skill.

Air Boost: As the name suggests, this skill sends your vehicle flying using nitrous. Unlocking Air Boost requires you to do a total of three 360 spins with your vehicle.

Infinite Boost: This skill refills your vehicle's boost back to full in a short time when it's completely used up. You will need to burn three full nitrous tanks to unlock the Infinite Boost Signature Ability.

Jump: With this skill, you can make your vehicle jump. You will need to perform three barrel rolls to unlock this signature ability.

Kneecappers: The signature ability shoots out spikes from the sides of your vehicle. Kneecappers will unlock once you perform a streak of eight near-miss with your vehicle.

Remember that even after unlocking these signature abilities, you will still need to visit a garage and equip your vehicle with them.