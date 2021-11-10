All version exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Shining Pearl

Whenever a mainline Pokémon game releases, it also arrives in two versions, such as Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue, or Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. These versions contain the same primary story but some notable changes, such as Pokémon you can encounter in the wild. There is a handful of version exclusive Pokémon you can find. These are all of the version exclusive Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Shining Pearl.

These are the exclusive Pokémon you can find in the original games. Because Pokémon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond are remasters making their way over ot the Nintendo Switch, this list may change when they are officially released. Here’s what we know right now.

Articuno

Bagon

Bastiodon

Glameow

Houndoom

Houndour

Lugia

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Moltres

Palkia

Pinsir

Purugly

Salamence

Sealeo

Shelgon

Shieldon

Slowbro

Slowking

Slowpoke

Spheal

Stantler

Walrein

Zapdos

The legendary Pokémon, such as Articuno, Lugia, Moltres, and Zapdos, will be appearing in the Ramanas Park zone, an area all players will be able to unlock after they’ve completed the main story of the game and added their character’s name to the Hall of Fame. If you’re looking for any version specific Pokémon to your roster, you’ll need to link up with a friend who has the other version and trade with them or purchase the different version to catch everything.