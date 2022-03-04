All Void Items and what they corrupt in Risk of Rain 2

The roguelike Risk of Rain 2 has dropped its first premium DLC with Survivors of the Void, and with this comes unique mechanics that will alter how your runs will work. Chief among these is the new corruption mechanic, where players will unlock Void Cradles which changes specific held items.

There are a total of 14 Void Items that can be found, each having its own specific item that it corrupts. Note that, with how corrupted items work in Risk of Rain 2, a void item cannot exist in a players’ inventory without corrupting its related item. Here are all 14 items.

Benthic Bloom

Corrupts 57 Leaf Clovers.

Upgrades three random items (+3 per stack, in world) to the next highest rarity at the start of each stage.

Encrusted Key

Corrupts Rusted Key.

Hidden cache will appear in the next stage with a 60%/30%/10% chance of common, uncommon, and legendary items respectively.

Opening a hidden cache removes this item from player inventory, allowing Rusted Keys to be picked up after.

Lost Seer’s Lenses

Corrupts Lens-Maker’s Glasses.

All attacks have a 0.5% (+.5 per stack) chance to instantly kill non-boss enemies.

Lysate Cell

Corrupts Fuel Cells.

Adds an additional use to your Special (fourth slot) skill, +1 per stack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Needletick

Corrupts tri-tip daggers.

10% chance (+10% per stack) to collapse an enemy for 400% damage.

Newly Hatched Noea

Corrupts all yellow items.

Summons a Void ally once every 60 seconds (minus 50% per stack).

Players can only have one Void ally (+1 per stack) active at a time.

Plasma Shrimp

Corrupts AtG Missile Mk 1.

Gain a shield equal to 10% max health. While shield is active, hitting an enemy automatically fires a missle dealing 40% damage (+50% per stack).

Pluripotent Larva

Corrupts Dio’s Best Friends.

On death, respawn with all held items corrupted (if they can be corrupted).

Polylute

Corrupts Ukuleles.

25% chance to fire lightning for 60% total damage three times (+3 additional times per stack).

Safer Spaces

Corrupts Tougher Times.

Block incoming damage once every 15 seconds (-10% per stack).

Singularity Band

Corrupts Runald’s and Kjaro’s Bands.

Hits that deal more than 400% damage creates a 15 meter black hole for five seconds, dealing 100% (+100% per stack) damage, recharging every 20 seconds.

Tentabauble

Corrupts Chronobauble.

5% (+5% per stack) to root enemies on hit for one second (+1 second per stack).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Voidsent Flame

Corrupts Will-o’-the-Wisps.

Spawns a 12-meter (+2.4 meters per stack) lava pillar upon hitting an enemy above 90% health, which deals 350% (+280% per stack) base damage

Weeping Fungus