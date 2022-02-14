All weapon buffs and nerfs in Call of Duty: Warzone Season Two

As Call of Duty: Warzone’s second season was delayed in order to focus on fixing several bugs and gun balances issues, the end result has clearly been the adjustment of just about every Vanguard gun in the battle royale. Although many base weapons remain untouched, a significant number of their attachments have been either nerfed or buffed.

In terms of base weapon buffs and nerfs, Vanguard’s Machine Pistol and Top Break are the only two weapons to receive an increase in their damage stat. Meanwhile, submachine guns, such as the MP-40 and Welgun, have been given nerfs that decrease their maximum damage and mid-damage stat. Lastly, the season also brings a slight increase to the aim-down-sights times of almost all Vanguard snipers.

The biggest changes can be noticed when using weapon attachments. Primarily, there have been a handful of nerfs to barrels that belong to the Cooper Carbine, 3-Line Rifle, MP-40, and DP27. The season’s patch notes also indicate that a majority of all weapon optics have been altered in appearance and behavior, but do not list how this influences ADS times.

Here is the full is of weapon and attachment adjustments made in Season Two of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Weapon buffs and nerfs

» Assault Rifle «

STG44 (VG) ADS Speed decreased to .26, down from .255

C58 (BOCW) Recoil Deviation increased Recoil Magnitude increased

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) ADS Speed decreased to .265, down from .26



» Handgun «

Klauser (VG) Bullet Velocity increased to 390, up from 353

Machine Pistol (VG) Mid Damage increased to 16, up from 15

Top Break (VG) Bullet Velocity increased to 399, up from 360 Max Damage Range increased to 925, up from 800 Mid Damage increased to 34, up from 30 Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24



» Light Machine Gun «

DP27 (VG) Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) Left Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Lower Torso Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1 Right Upper Arm Multiplier decreased to 1, down from 1.1



» Marksman Rifle «

M1 Garand (VG) Recoil behavior adjusted



» Sniper Rifle «

3-Line Rifle (VG) ADS Speed increased to .517, down from .5 ADS Movement Speed increased by 27.1% Gun Bob decreased Movement Speed increased by 3.7% Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.6, up from 1.5

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) ADS Speed increased to .66, up from .7

Kar98k (VG) ADS Speed decreased to .455, down from .29



Type 99 (VG) ADS Speed increased to .48, up from .58 Gun Bob decreased



» Submachine Gun «

MP-40 (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 422, down from 473 Mid Damage Range decreased to 600, down from 612

Type 100 (VG) Gun Kick adjusted

Welgun (VG) Maximum Damage Range decreased to 525, down from 581 Mid Damage Range decreased to 734, down from 778



Weapon attachments buffs and nerfs

General

Cleared up Pro, Con, and Stat Bar inconsistencies for most Vanguard Attachments.

» Ammunition «

Incendiary (VG) Base Burn Damage decreased to 6, down from 9 No longer decreases Damage Range by 5% Now decreases Damage by 10% (3% for Sniper Rifles)



Lengthened (VG) Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 30%



» Barrels «

3-Line Rifle (VG) 270mm Voz Carbine ADS Speed increased by 7%, up from 5% Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20% 500mm MN Custom ADS Speed decreased by 8%, down from 5% Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3% Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20% Empress 514mm F01 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 17% Empress 700mm TN02 Now decreases ADS Speed by 10% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 7% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Kovalevskaya 700mm Now decreases Horizontal Recoil Control by 10% Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 10% Now increases ADS Speed by 4% Now increases Muzzle Velocity by 15% Now increases Neck Damage by 10% Kovalevskaya 820mm R1MN Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3% Now decreases Movement Speed by 3% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 35%

AS44 (VG) Kovalevskaya 615mm ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8% ADS Speed decreased by 12%, up from 20% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% ZAC 650mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

STG44 (VG) Krausnick 620mm Precision Initial Recoil Control increased by 40%, down from 80% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% VDD 760mm 05B ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 6.5% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Itra Burst (VG) Botti 270mm CXIII-P Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Imeritto 180mm 02BI Muzzle Velocity decreased by 8%, up from 10%

BAR (VG) CGC 27” 2B ADS Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 8% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% CGC 30” XL ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45% Cooper 21” Scythe Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Automation (VG) Empress 620mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Cooper Carbine (VG) 14” Gracey Rapid Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 40%, down from 36% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 11%, down from 5.9% 18” Ragdoll G45 Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40% Now decreases ADS Speed by 10% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.3% 22” Cooper Custom Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

DP27 (VG) Kovalevskaya 604mm Damage Range increased by 50%, down from 60% Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1% Now decreases Sprint to Fire Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Kovalevskaya 680mm B02D Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Einhorn Revolving (VG) Klauser 560mm Rapid Damage Range decreased by 25%, up from 30 Klauser 610mm Light Damage Range decreased by 8%, up from 10% Muzzle Velocity decreased by 12%, up from 20% Klauser 710mm 02B ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10% ADS Spread (bloom) decreased by 30%, up from 25% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

G43 (VG) ZP 770mm Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG) 420mm Empress Now decreases ADS Speed by 10% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 3% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10% 440mm Anastasia Custom ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%

Kar98k (VG) VDD 660mm 05HE Movement Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50% VDD RE02K ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 8% Bullet Velocity increased by 30%, down from 40%

Bren (VG) Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B Sustained Recoil decreased by 25%, up from 30% Queen’s 615mm Crown Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Queen’s 705mm Royal ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 10% Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40% Queen’s 775m Scepter ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45%

M1 Garand (VG) Chariot 26” Precision Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Recoil behavior adjusted CGC Ironsides ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50%

MG42 (VG) VDD 680mm 31M Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2.5% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40 VDD 890mm 32M Luftschutz ADS Speed decreased by 18%, down from 16% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 45% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 35%, down from 40%

Owen Gun (VG) Hockenson 305mm Precision Now decreases ADS Move Speed by 1.7% Now decreases ADS Speed by 5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

PPSh-41 (VG) ZAC 300mm Now decreases ADS Speed by 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%

RATT (VG) Empress 129mm B03TT Max Damage increased to 32, up from 30 Min Damage increased to 26, up from 24

Sten (VG) Hockenson 348mm B13S Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1, up from .95 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30 SA 65mm Rapid Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 30%, up from 35%

MP-40 (VG) Krausnick 317mm 04B Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 2% Now decreases ADS Speed by 12% Now decreases Hip Fire Accuracy by 15% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20%

SVT-40 (VG) Kovalevskaya 800mm B03 ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 50 ZAC 730mm Precision ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%

Top Break (VG) Wilkie W-7 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 6% Now increases Neck Damage by 10%

Type 100 (VG) Shiraishi 374mm ADS Speed decreased by 16%, up from 20% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 38%, down from 40 Shiraishi Precision Neck Damage Multiplier increased to 1.05, up from .95 Now increases Bullet Velocity by 20% Now decreases ADS Speed by 6%

Type 99 (VG) Shiraishi 712mm Sniper ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 12% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 8% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 40%

Welgun (VG) 120mm Gawain Short Now decreases Bullet Velocity by 3.8% Now decreases Damage Range by 6% Now decreases Vertical Recoil Control by 4% Fire Rate increased by 9.3%, down from 12.5% 320mm SA Shrouded ADS Movement Speed decreased by 6%, up from 7% ADS Speed decreased by 18%, up from 20% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, up from 6% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 30%



» Magazine «

3-Line Rifle (VG) .30-06 20 Round Mags Bullet Velocity decreased by 10%, up from 20%

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 50 Round Mags Bullet Velocity decreased by 22%, up from 30% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%

Cooper Carbine (VG) .30 Carbine 30 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 1.5%, up from 3% 9mm 60 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 28.5%, up from 28% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 26%, down from 28%

DP27 (VG) .30-06 81 Round Pans ADS Movement Speed decreased by 7%, down from 6.6% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2.5%

Einhorn Revolving (VG) 16 Gauge 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3

M1 Garand (VG) 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Drums Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 29%, down from 30%

Machine Pistol (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 27%, up from 24.8% Movement Speed decreased by 1%, up from 1.5%

MG42 (VG) 13mm Anti-Materiel 125 Round Drums ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4% Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 2% 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums Vertical Recoil Control increased by 15%, down from 20%

RATT (VG) .45 ACP 12 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 12, up from 9 7.62 Gorenko 14 Rounds Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 14, up from 9 The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch. 9mm 16 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 9%, down from 6% Magazine Capacity increased to 16, up from 13 Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by .5% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.2% 9mm 20 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 12%, down from 8% Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 18 Now decreases ADS Movement Speed by 1% Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

SVT-40 (VG) .303 British 15 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 32%, down from 35% Now decreases Movement Speed by 1% 6.5 Sakura 20 Round Mags ADS Speed increased by 2%, down from 4% Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15 Now decreases Movement Speed by 1.5% 7.62x54mmR 15 Round Fast Mags ADS Speed decreased by 1%, up from 3% Magazine Capacity increased to 15, up from 10 7.62x54mmR 20 Round Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 20, up from 15 Now decreases Movement Speed by 2%

MP-40 (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Fire Rate increased by 17.8%, down from 20% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25%

Type 100 (VG) .30 Russian Short 36 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4% ADS Speed decreased by 9%, up from 12% 8mm Kurz 48 Round Drums Movement Speed decreased by 3%, down from 1%

Type 99 (VG) 6.5mm Sakura 5 Round Fast Mags Magazine Capacity increased to 5, up from 3 The name will be updated to reflect the new Magazine Capacity in a future patch. Now decreases ADS Speed by 2% 8mm Klauser 5 Round Mags ADS Speed decreased by 2%, up from 4% Bullet Velocity increased by 10%, down from 20%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Fast Mags ADS Speed increased by 6.3%, up from 5.5% 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%

Welgun (VG) 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 22%, down from 25% 9mm 64 Round Mags Movement Speed decreased by 2.5%, down from 2%



» Muzzles «

Mercury Silencer Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 1.34% No longer increases Vertical Recoil Control by 4.77% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10%

MX Silencer ADS Speed decreased by 5%, down from 4% Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 3%, down from 3.62% Now increases Bullet Velocity by 10% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 0%

Top Break (VG) T1 Flash Hider Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 2%, up from 1.1% Vertical Recoil Control increased by 5%, up from 4.8%



» Optics «

Kar98k (VG) Medium Telescopic Sight ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 41% Aiming Stability increased Gun Bob decreased

Type 99 (VG) Type 99 Mod. 2 7x Telescopic ADS Speed decreased by 7%, up from 10%



The following Vanguard Optics have had adjustments to their appearance and/or behavior. This potentially includes changes to ADS Speed, ADS Position (closeness to Optic), and Magnification Level.

1229/Slate 3.25x Custom

1913 Variable 4-8x

G16 2.5x

k98 Scout 10x Telescopic

M19 4.0x Flip

M38 Mod. 2 7.0x Telescopic

M38/Slate 2.5x Custom

M38 5.0x Telescopic

Mk. 12 Night Vision

Saturn 1.35x Lens

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

Type 97 5x Telescopic

Type 99 10.0x Telescopic

ZC2 1.35x Lens

ZF4 3.5x Rifle Scope

ZF41 7.0x Telescopic

» Rear Grips «

Grooved Grip Horizontal Recoil Control increased by 8%, down from 9.3%

Polymer Grip Sustained Accuracy increased by 4%, down from 5%

Type 99 (VG) Fabric Grip ADS Speed increased by 4%, up from 3%

Volkssturmgewehr (VG) Fabric Grip ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%



» Stocks «

3-Line Rifle (VG) Empress Marksman Movement Speed decreased by 2.6%, up from 4%

MG42 (VG) VDD 64M ADS Speed decreased by 11%, down from 10% Gun Kick increased slightly Horizontal Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12% Vertical Recoil Control decreased by 10%, down from 12%

Owen Gun (VG) Gawain H4 Folding ADS Speed decreased by 6.7%, up from 7.5% Movement Speed decreased by 4%, up from 6% Sprint to Fire Speed decreased by 8%, up from 10% Removed Stock Gun Kick increased slightly

Type 99 (VG) Removed Stock ADS Speed increased by 5%, up from 4%



» Underbarrels «