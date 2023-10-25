Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Coolest Camo is Now 2x Easier to Earn

Call of Duty’s Soul Capture Event revealed the spooky new “Ghoulie” camo, and it’s getting rave reviews across the board. The clock is ticking on its availability, though, so Infinity Ward has made it much easier to earn what some call the best camo in the game.

Soul Capture is an easy way to grab free thematic rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone, but not all will be relevant throughout the year. That’s certainly not the case for the Ghoulie camo.

This slick new addition is already drawing comparisons to Mastery Camos from ages past, and for really good reason. It’s shiny and looks good on pretty much every gun. What more could you want?

Ghoulie Camo in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Not only is Ghoulie absolutely gorgeous, but it’s also not that difficult to earn right now. It still takes 1000 Souls to claim it for yourself, but Infinity Ward has done everyone a favor and made it much easier to reach that mark.

According to the official Call of Duty Updates hub, both the drop rate and the match cap have increased for the rest of the event, meaning you’ll be able to fly through the rewards track much faster than before.

Even better news is that Soul Capture is a passive event. Even if you haven’t been grinding for the other Mastery Rewards, you’ve still likely banked several souls just by completing matches.

🛠️ #MW2 #Warzone



We've just released an update that increases the drop rate and match cap of Souls for the remainder of the Soul Capture event. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) October 24, 2023

I’ve nabbed 44 of them on the alternate account I use to test things in DMZ, and I’ve only played five or six matches on that one. That’s still far from 1000, but a few solid hours of grinding will likely do the trick.

Team Deathmatch is a surprisingly efficient way to get this done now, as it offers a generous 18 Soul limit per match, and the games are typically much shorter than your average objective game mode.

I’ll have a full guide on the fastest way to unlock it later, but for now, know that you’ve got until November 7 to get the job done. It’ll be gone forever after that, so don’t dawdle.

Also, the camos you unlock in this game will carry over to Modern Warfare 3, so you’ll get a whole extra lifecycle to enjoy this absolute masterpiece if you do the dirty work now.