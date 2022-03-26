All weapon manufacturers and what they do in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The most enticing part of any Borderlands game is without a doubt the sheer amount of weapons available for players to use. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is no exception, offering weapons from seven different manufacturers that all feel and play widely different from each other. From old western-style hand cannons to futuristic gun bow hybrids, there is a gun for everyone in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. In this guide, we will be going over every weapon manufacturer in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

All weapon manufacturers and their functions

The seven weapon manufacturers in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands are Dahlia, Blackpowder, Feriore, Stoker, Torgue, Skuldugger, and Hyperius. If you are a long-time fan of the Borderlands franchise then some of these manufacturers may sound familiar to you.

Dahlia

Dahlia weapons focus on versatility, allowing players to switch between different modes of fire to prepare for any situation. Need a bullet hose for a group of skeletons rushing towards you? Use full-auto mode. Looking to take targets out at range with precision? Use single-fire mode. The combat possibilities are endless with Dahlia weapons.

Blackpowder

Blackpowder weapons are made with the precise player in mind. Ever wanted to feel like an old-fashioned gunslinger? If so, Blackpowder weapons were made for you. Landing critical hits with Blackpowder weapons will cause your bullets to ricochet around, damaging other enemies around you. Plus, Blackpowder pistols have no fire-rate cap, so don’t be afraid to fan your way to victory.

Stoker

Who needs ammo anyway? Stoker guns focus on absurdly high fire rates and raw damage. Whether you’re fighting a boss or getting overran by a plethora of enemies, Stoker weapons are made to dispose of as many bullets as possible towards your targets. Just keep an eye on that ammo counter as these weapons chew through ammo like nothing else.

Torgue

Explosions are the name of the game when it comes to Torgue weapons. Whether they shoot missiles, lob bombs, or dispense mines all over the battlefield, Torgue weapons are your best friends if you like to make everything around you explode. Just be careful where you aim them as all of the explosions could work against you.

Feriore

Remember the Tediore weapons from past Borderlands titles? Well, Feriore takes the idea of Tediore and turns it up to 11. Why reload when you could just throw your gun at the enemy, or even turn your weapon into a walking turret. The possibilities are endless with Feriore weapons.

Skuldugger

Skuldugger weapons throw the idea of reloading out of the window. Instead, Skuldugger weapons will continually fire but may overheat if you shoot for too long. Skuldugger weapons are perfect when you need to clear an area fast, but don’t want to worry about taking the time to reload.

Hyperius

Hyperius weapons are the most tactical on the battlefield. Every Hyperius weapon comes with an attached shield that can block incoming bullets. Additionally, Hyperius weapons will get increasingly accurate the more you fire them, making them great options for continuous damage against beefier targets like bosses or shielded enemies.